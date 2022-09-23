Prime Early Access Sale dates spotted on Amazon website

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale – aka Prime Day 2 – looks set for 11th - 12th October 2022.

Amazon.com (opens in new tab) has published a terms and conditions page headed "Prime Early Access Sale 2022 - Alexa Exclusive Deal".

The Ts and Cs, which we dug up using Google, not only appear to confirm that the rumoured Prime Early Access Sale is a thing... but the exact timings too!

According to the page, purchases linked to this particular promotion "must take place between October 11, 2022 at 12:00 AM PT and October 12, 2022 at 11:59 PM PT".

(Image credit: https://www.amazon.com/b?ie=UTF8&node=20780375011)

The leak seems to relate to a discount on the "Kasa Smart Plug Mini with Energy Monitoring (B08LN3C7WK)", but we'd expect that to be the tip of the iceberg.

Speculation about a possible Prime Early Access Sale has been growing for some time. Back in July, the folks at Insider revealed that Amazon was plotting a "high-velocity" sales event to kick-start the holiday shopping in October, when online sales are typically slow.

Will the Prime Early Access Sale match up to Prime Day? It's too early to say, but as the leaked terms and conditions note, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get access to the best deals (here's a 30-day free Prime trial (opens in new tab)).

