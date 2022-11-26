HBO Max Black Friday deal: $1.99/month for 3 months

HBO's own streaming service, HBO Max, is currently on sale thanks to Black Friday. If you sign up before November 28th, you can get HBO Max's With Ads plan for just $1.99/month (opens in new tab), down from $9.99/month, for your first 3 months.

If you've been planning on checking out the new Game of Thrones show House of the Dragon or you've heard good things about Nathan Fielder's The Rehearsal, now's the perfect time to jump into the world of HBO Max.

HBO Max Black Friday sale

(opens in new tab) HBO Max With Ads: was $9.99/month now $1.99/month for 3 months (opens in new tab)

HBO has the ultimate catalog when it comes to original content, and now you can get HBO Max cheaper than ever, clocking in at just under $2 a month for your first 3 months when you sign up.

HBO has been making high-quality original content for decades now, starting long before Netflix was even a twinkle in our collective eyes, so if you want the definitive collection of original television and movie content out there, you'll want to check out HBO Max. From The Sopranos to Game of Thrones, from Six Feet Under to The Wire, so many classics fill out HBO's library.

But it's not just classics HBO has, they've also got some of the hottest shows around today, too, like the House of the Dragon that just began premiering and marks HBO's first major venture into Games of Thrones content beyond the original show. You can check out Westworld, Succession, Station Eleven, Barry, and much more at HBO Max.

HBO Max also has a robust library of third-party licensed content, including blockbusters like Friends, as well as tons of movies you can check out. Plus, HBO is a great way to catch the latest Warner Bros movies, too, as well as originals like The Bob's Burgers Movie. You don't have to be in love with every HBO original show to enjoy HBO Max.

If you're looking for a good streaming service to sign up for because you're bored of Netflix or are feeling restricted by Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max is a great addition. And, thanks to these deals, you're saving on the price of a normal monthly subscription, making this one of the best times to join HBO Max.

