Get a five-star TCL Roku TV for just £279 with this mega Black Friday deal

Black Friday has come early at Currys with £121 off the five-star 55-inch TCL RP620K Roku TV. It's yours for only £279 while stocks last (opens in new tab).

We rated this terrific TV five stars for its app-packed Roku smart platform, rich picture and surprisingly clear sound. And that was at £449 RRP. It's since dropped to £380 and £299, but £279 is the lowest price yet.

There's also £50 off (opens in new tab) the 50-inch at Currys (now £249) but we think the 55-inch offers better performance-per-pound...

TCL 55RP620K Roku TV £450 £279 at Currys (save £121)

On a performance-per-pound basis, this five-star TV is hard to beat. The integrated Roku platform means the set is packed with streaming apps and is very easy to use, while the picture is fantastic for the money.

Arguably the very best feature of these TVs is that Roku UI smart platform. It's super simple to use and brings multiple apps and streaming services to your TV without the need for any other kind of media streaming stick. So, whether that's Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV or even a channel dedicated to 1970s kung-fu films that you're after, Roku has you covered.

These TVs have Freeview tuners built-in along with Freeview Play catch-up TV access. There are also four HDMI inputs (including eARC) for other devices including soundbars and games consoles.

While it's only the 55in TCL 55RP620K that we've tested and awarded a five-star rating, we would hope that the picture performance on the other panel sizes would also be in the same ballpark. Both models are 4K HDR edge-lit LED TVs that support Dolby Vision as well as HDR10 and HLG.

A recent survey by Which? revealed that just 1 in 7 Black Friday discounts aren't actually discounts. But, good news, £279 (opens in new tab) is the 'lowest ever' price for this five-star TV.

Is this really the lowest ever price?

Yes.

Last Black Friday, the TCL 55RP620K dropped to £380. As of July 2022, it was £349. It sunk to £299 in August 2022 but then shot back up to £399 in September 2022. It fell back to £329 last week and stayed firm... until now.

So, at £279, the 55RP620K is one of those rare "1 in 7" deals. And on a five-star product, too.

