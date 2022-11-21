Five-star Samsung QD-OLED TV hits rock-bottom price with this 40%-off Black Friday deal

Black Friday doesn't take place until the end of this week, but already we've seen all kinds of great deals. And here's another – a five-star big-screen Samsung TV at up to 40 per cent off. Where do we sign?

Even better, discounts apply in both the UK and US. Amazon UK has the 65-incher for £1549 (down from £2399) while at Amazon.com it sells for $1797 (down from $2997). Those are both the lowest prices it's ever been listed for at the retailer. Get in.

There's a hefty 35 per cent off at Amazon UK, though if you take the discount off the TV's original £2999 launch price, it's actually closer to half price. Either way, it's a great deal with a huge saving.

US customers can bag a 40 per cent discount on the S95B – a colossal saving of $1200. That's more than enough to pay for a decent soundbar, upgrading your TV audio no end.

The Samsung QE65S95B (QN65S95B in the US) is a QD-OLED TV. The 'QD' stands for Quantum Dot, which is a technology designed to improve colour reproduction over standard TVs and has been a feature of Samsung's QLED TVs for years. The idea of QD-OLED is to combine the extra punch and vibrancy of Quantum Dots with the pixel-by-pixel contrast control of OLED.

The results are stunning. Of particular note is the contrast (the difference between light and dark parts of the image). It manages to combine OLED's immaculate, deep blacks with a level of brightness and colour saturation that standard OLEDs can't quite match.

It ticks all the boxes in terms of connectivity, too. All four HDMI sockets are true 2.1 affairs that are able to handle 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM, and there's an HGiG mode for better HDR accuracy with games. But Dolby Vision isn't supported, as Samsung prefers to plough ahead with its own HDR10+ technology instead.

While sound is better than a TV this thin probably should be, it's not a match for the picture quality, so we heartily recommend that you also add a soundbar. Hopefully, with this deal you'll have enough money left over to do just that.

