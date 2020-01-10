Definitive Technology adds three new speakers to its Demand Series at CES 2020

Despite only arriving in the UK in 2018, Californian audio firm Definitive Technology has been making waves Stateside since 1990. And the outfit (owned by Sound United, whose impressive brand catalogue also includes Denon, Marantz, Classe Audio and Polk Audio) just launched two pairs of floorstander speakers and a centre channel at the Venetian Hotel, during CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

The trio of new models are additions to its three standmount-strong Demand Series and go by the names of the Demand D15 and D17 tower speakers, and the D5C centre channel.

Carbon-fibre woofers and annealed (read: heated, then allowed to cool slowly to toughen the metal and remove internal stresses) aluminium tweeters promise smooth high-frequencies and precise imaging.

The Demand Series D15 and D17 floorstanding speakers both feature that annealed 1-inch aluminium dome tweeter, laterally offset and coupled with Definitive Technology's proprietary 20/20 Wave Alignment Lens. It's an unusual aesthetic and one that makes the tweeter look almost like an eye, looking off to one direction. But it's this design, the company claims, that eliminates undesirable symmetric diffraction from the corners of the front baffle, resulting in a refined and balanced listening experience.

Definitive Technology’s patented Balanced Double Surround System (BDSS) midrange/woofer promises superior mid-range detail and punchier bass. In addition, a linear response waveguide should extend both on- and off-axis frequency response, while improving dispersion for more natural mid-range timbre.

The new floorstanders boast a patented 5.25-inch and 6.5-inch mineral-polymer BDSS midrange/woofer, respectively. New to the Demand Series, each one features dual 5.25-inch and 6.5-inch carbon fibre bass drivers alongside dual 8-inch and 10-inch side firing passive radiators. These integrated passive radiators promise extended low-frequency reproduction from a smaller enclosure design. Definitive Technology also added a larger spider (or internal driver suspension plate) to make for a deep, tight and clean bass response.

On to the D5C centre channel, which is designed to perfectly complement the Demand Series speakers to create a truly immersive home cinema experience. The two-way centre leverages dual 5.25-inch mid-range drivers and 1-inch annealed aluminium dome tweeter with the same Wave Alignment and Linear Response Waveguide.

Each cabinet is apparently sanded, painted with five layers of premium gloss paint and buffed to a near-mirror (Level 6) finish. All three additions to the Demand Series line come in both Piano Black and White colourways.

Pricing for the new additions to the Demand Series start at £799 for the DC5, £2999 for the D15 and £4299 for the D17.

