Definitive Technology, founded in 1990 and now owned by Sound United (whose brand catalogue also includes the likes of Denon, Marantz, Classe Audio and Polk Audio), is bringing various home cinema and hi-fi speakers to UK and European markets.

The California-based company’s first speakers were bipolar floorstanders that dispersed sound both from their fronts and rear - a technology that’s still part and parcel of the brand’s flagship floorstanders.

The BP9000 Series (pictured top) comprise the BP9020 (£1299), BP9040 (£1699), BP9060 (£2199) and BP9080 (£3399) floorstanders, three centre speakers ranging from £499 to £999, and two pairs of surround speakers (£499 and £699 per pair). The floorstanders each have built-in active subwoofers, and controls for adjusting the balance between the front-firing and rear-firing drivers for a narrower or wider soundstage.

Three of the towers can be used with optional A90 Atmos modules (£499 per pair), while the range-topping BP9080 comes with a top-mounted, upward-firing Atmos module.

The center speakers, like the floorstanders, feature a bipolar design - and two have built-in active subwoofers.

The newer Demand Series is a three-strong range of bookshelf speakers that has been tuned by Definitive Technology’s in-house acoustics teams in Europe and the US.

The D7 (£529), D9 (£799) and D11 (£1049) all feature a tweeter offset by 5 degrees to supposedly eliminate symmetrical diffusion from the corners of the baffle and improve stereo imaging, and which also has the company’s 20/20 Wave Alignment Lens to smooth the off-axis response for enhanced dispersion.

A similar technique has also been used on the mid/bass driver.

The drivers are mounted in an inert three-layer front aluminum baffle, and the cabinets are finished in five layers of black gloss paint, with a mirror finish. The D9 and D11 feature a passive bass radiator, while the smallest Demand Series speaker, the D7, utilises a reflex port.

All three models can be wall-mounted, and there’s a locking system to fix the speakers to the optional £319 ST1 stands.

We hope to hear just how definitive the speaker brand's technologies are soon.

MORE:

How to set up your TV for the World Cup

TEAC adds MQA support to network components

Best style speaker packages

Dolby and Odeon to launch Dolby Cinemas in the UK

Jamo S 807 HCS budget Dolby Atmos speaker package review