Just a few months after announcing its new Reference range of stereo components, TEAC has added MQA support to the range's network player - the £1500 NT-505. And it's bringing the same compatibility to the £3500 NR-7CD network player/CD player/integrated amp (top) too.

The NR-7CD will automatically receive its firmware update when it's connected to the network.

The NT-505 (above), on the other hand, needs its System firmmare updating to v1.10 and its Network firmware to V10.3c by the owner. Not quite as straightforward, but hardly rocket science.

Mandy Clarke, TEAC Sales & Marketing Manager, says "TEAC's obsession with delivering the most faithful, true to life sound quality is well known. Adding MQA capability... is the latest step forward in that quest, one we know owners will truly appreciate".

Both the NR-7CD and NT-505 have managed to elude our testing rooms so far, but who knows? Maybe this latest upgrade in functionality will bring them into our clutches.

