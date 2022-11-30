Black Friday is over, but you can still pick this Samsung QLED for a great price

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are slowly fading away, but that doesn't mean all of the deals are finished. If you didn't pick up a TV over Black Friday weekend and regret not taking advantage of those awesome sales, then fear not - we have a huge Samsung QLED with over £420 of savings. This 75-inch, 4K QLED TV from Samsung usually retails for £1619, but you can get it right now for £1198.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 75 inch Q60B £1619 £1198 at Amazon (save £421) (opens in new tab)

This is a huge Samsung TV with a huge discount to match. Featuring a 75-inch QLED panel at 4K resolution with HDR10+ support, this TV has an impressive spec sheet, making it the ideal companion for World Cup football games or festive film nights.

While we haven't tested the Samsung Q60B, we have tried many other Samsung TVs, so we should be able to decipher whether this is a good deal based on what we already know. The headlining features are a big, high-resolution screen, HDR10+ support and dedicated upward-firing speakers that should supposedly offer 3D Object Tracking Sound.

At 75 inches, this Samsung fits the bill if you want an expansive screen for movies, TV and sport with a crisp 4K resolution. Colours should also get a boost on this TV according to Samsung, thanks to Quantum HDR and HDR10+ both onboard this TV; Samsung says that they will provide "deeper blacks and powerful, vibrant colours" to whatever you're watching. The only place where this panel looks to be lacking is in refresh rate, as it maxes out at 60Hz, however, gamers should be appeased by the Game Bar which includes a plethora of game settings including an ultrawide 32:9 view as well as status checks for frames per second, HDR modes and input lag.

Samsung says that this TV sounds good too, with 3D sound and object tracking for super immersive audio. This TV has dedicated upward-firing drivers to help create more authentic spatial sound, as well as Samsung's Q-Symphony system which lets your TV and soundbar harmonise, allowing for a better surround effect according to Samsung.

At over £400 off the asking price, this Samsung TV rivals some of the deals we saw in the recent Black Friday sales so grab it while its still hot if you've got post-Black Friday FOMO.

MORE:

Best TVs: brilliant budget to premium UHD 4K

Best Samsung TVs

Best TV deals