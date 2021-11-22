Award-winning Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet down to nearly half-price for Black Friday

We'll get straight to the point (time is of the essence with these early Black Friday deals): right now, there's a huge £70 saving to be had on a five-star, What Hi-Fi? 2021 Award-winning Amazon tablet. The Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) received glowing praise and a coveted Award from this publication at its original asking price of £150, but it's currently available for the shockingly low fee of just £80 at Amazon – a £70 saving on an already affordable tablet.

As regular readers know, we're huge fans of the Fire HD 10, (both this model and previous iterations) which serves up a 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD display, 12 hour battery life and Alexa voice assistant built-in. And to put the money into context, Amazon's current price slash means that the newest Fire HD 10 costs £399 less than the recently-reviewed iPad Mini 6 (2021). Yes, it's that crazy...

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 32GB £150 Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 32GB £150 £80 (save £70) at Amazon

This five-star tablet offers lots of HD screen for the money and puts in a strong audio and video performance. The deal applies to the latest-model, ad-supported Fire HD 10 with 32GB of storage. If you're up for being fully immersed in Amazon's eco-system for well under £100, this is an unmissable offer.

The Fire HD 10 is a 10.1-in tablet with a 1080p screen. There's Dolby Atmos processing, dual-stereo speakers, a snappy camera and a microSD slot to expand the storage, which can now take a 1TB card (up from the previous maximum of 512GB in the 2020 model).

The 11th-gen HD 10 offers 12 hours of battery life and an octa-core processor with 3GB or RAM rather than 2GB in the older model, making the experience nice and zippy, even during picture-in-picture mode.

This newest Fire HD 10 also benefits from a 2MP front-facing camera, a 5 MP rear-facing snapper with 720p HD video recording and uses USB-C for charging. There's built-in Bluetooth 5.0 LE with support for A2DP compatible stereo headphones, speakers, microphone and LE accessories.

Under intense review, we summarised: "There really is no other way to go if you’re looking for a low cost 10-inch tablet." And now, that cost has had an extra £70 lopped off. Highly recommended.

MORE:

The best Black Friday tablet deals

Save big with the best Black Friday Amazon Fire TV stick deals

Our pick of the best Amazon Echo speaker deals