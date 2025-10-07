Whenever a big sales event comes along, such as Amazon's Big Deals Day that's happening right now, I always keep an eye out for deals on WiiM products

The young brand's music streamers, specifically the budget WiiM Pro Plus and step-up Wiim Ultra, are already pretty great value at full price. They combine a superb array of features, likeable sound quality and user-friendly experience in compact boxes that are cost-effective compared with their rivals. For adding streaming skills to your hi-fi system, they are our go-to recommendations.

Thanks to today's Prime Day deals, both these five-star WiiMs are enjoying a healthy 20% discount, with the WiiM Ultra now available for £279 (down from £349) and the WiiM Pro Plus available for £175 (down from £219) at Amazon.

But you can find an even cheaper deal for the excellent Award-winning Pro Plus if you head to Richer Sounds or Peter Tyson, who are selling it for its lowest-ever price of £169. That's a chunky £50 saving and money well spent, in my books.

Five stars Save £70 WiiM Ultra: was £349 now £279 at Amazon If you have a slightly bigger budget to spend, consider the next model up instead, especially with this significant £70 saving. The WiiM Ultra has many of the charms of the Pro Plus above, but builds on them with extra connectivity (including an HDMI ARC input and a moving magnet phono stage) and a more advanced performance, which is, as our experts concluded, "a clear step above". It has an interactive touchscreen display that is great to use and the only downside is the lack of AirPlay support. Deal also available at Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson

Which WiiM streamer should you buy?

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Whichever WiiM streamer best suits your budget, both are highly recommendable at full price, and even more so at these healthy Prime Day discounts.

For the money, the little Pro Plus lets you quickly and easily add streaming skills to most home setups, with the WiiM offering a robust set of connectivity options – optical and RCA line-level inputs/outputs mean it can connect to most amplifiers.

Streaming-wise, it's as feature-rich as you can get: there's dual-band wi-fi, Bluetooth, built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 support. An intuitive app makes it quick and easy to stream tracks from popular music services such as as Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, Deezer, Amazon Music, Pandora, TuneIn radio, and plenty more.

But how does it sound, we hear you ask? Based on our testing, our reviewers reported that it delivers great sound considering the wallet-friendly asking price. As we said in our review: “the WiiM Pro Plus is hard to lay a glove on at the price. It sounds poised and accomplished, it has a surprisingly well-executed control app, and it’s ready to form the basis of a multi-room system too."

For £169, you can't really go wrong with this multiple Award-winning product.

That said, if you can stretch to £279, you'll be richly rewarded by the gains in connectivity and performance that the Ultra streamer brings.

You get the same streaming functionality as the Pro Plus, with the only omission being AirPlay 2. On the plus side, the Ultra adds HDMI ARC and phono connections that allow you to hook it up to a TV and turntable, respectively. And you get a snazzy, full-colour touchscreen display from which you can easily access your favourite presets, playlists and inputs.

In terms of sound quality, our review experts compared the two directly, concluding: "The Ultra offers a more full-bodied and expansive sound, with greater muscle and dynamism than the Pro Plus. The smaller sibling still knits music together quite cohesively for its budget price, but the Ultra’s more mature and capable sound reveals more about the music being played."

Really, the choice between the two comes down to your budget, and which element – HDMI and/or phono stage connections versus AirPlay 2 compatibility – is most important to how you listen to music.

Whichever model you choose, you'll be getting a great product and a terrific bargain this Prime Day.

MORE:

Amazon Big Deal Days hi-fi deals live: all the top headphone, vinyl and speaker savings picked by our experts

Looking for an excellent Bluetooth turntable? This five-star deck is enjoying a cracking Prime Day deal

Sony's five-star premium wireless earbuds have plunged in price for Prime Day – grab them before they go!