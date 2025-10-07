It's time to get your records spinning. Vinyl is back, in case you hadn't heard, and there's never been a better time to dust off your records and see exactly what they're made of.

Courtesy of Prime Big Deals Day sales event, one of the best turntables we tested this year has fallen from £479 to £439 at Amazon and a slew of other retailers, one of the first deals we've seen and a saving of £40 on a five-star spinner.

It's one I'd personally recommend, too. I spent a good deal of time with the Pro-Ject, assessing its sonic capabilities across in our dedicated test rooms, and can vouch for its quality across all the key areas of performance. If it were my money, I'd certainly be tempted...

Best Pro-Ject turntable Prime Day deal

The Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT is a dream if you're looking for convenience and performance at a (relatively) affordable price. Designed to be an accessible option for getting your vinyl spinning with wires or without as part of Pro-Ject’s Evo T1 line of wallet-friendly decks, it's a simple affair that's easy to setup and a cinch to use.

It's not the most alluring deck you'll find in terms of visuals, but it gets the job done quality-wise. Putting everything together and setting the tracking weight is no big deal, while pairing via Bluetooth (a key feature of the Evo T1) is a piece of cake. Just ensure that all other Bluetooth devices are turned off, flip the deck's toggle switch on and you should be able to beam it to compatible wireless speakers or headphones.

The sound you'll get, whether wireless or analogue, is excellent. To quote from our review, it's a "smooth and undemanding" performer that handles voices expertly, giving the central performance on Portishead’s Dummy "a natural, full-bodied authenticity".

Instruments are well-realised, while a powerful bass reproduction stops songs from sounding anaemic or thin. It's a lovely balance, and one we find reassuringly easy to listen to.

The Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT is also very easy to recommend. As we said in our review, it's "n excellent example of what a turntable of this type and price can be". Grab it at Amazon, Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks or Peter Tyson.

