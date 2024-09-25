Pro-Ject's affordable turntable range promises high-fidelity sound without the sky-high price tag

Pro-Ject has unveiled a new range of affordable turntables. The T1 Evo series comprises three distinct models – the standard T1 Evo, the T1 Evo Phono and the T1 Evo BT, all aiming to "deliver true high-fidelity sonics to vinyl enthusiasts on a limited budget". That's just what the Austrian brand did with the super-cheap Pro-Ject Primary E, and while the T1 Evo is a touch more expensive, sitting between the Primary and the Debut range, this is certainly a trick Pro-Ject knows how to pull off.

As you might have guessed already, the BT version of the T1 Evo allows wireless streaming to compatible speakers via Bluetooth 5.0, with aptX HD codec support. The Phono edition includes a built-in switchable phono preamp, raising the deck's audio output to make it compatible with line-level amplifiers.

Aside from the variations to include Bluetooth or phono stage capabilities, the technologies and design aspects of the new series remain consistent across the T1 Evo range. The new decks all employ a belt-driven design that strives for reliability and accuracy thanks to its bespoke drive system which ensures a stable, non-resonant platter speed. All three units support 33 1/3 and 45 RPM speeds for playing your records, selectable via an electronic speed change function.

(Image credit: Pro-Ject)

Pro-Ject promises that the range's stable drive system will have the tonearm and cartridge performing at their very best. That tonearm is an 8.6-inch one-piece aluminium design with an integrated headshell, sporting high-quality bearings for a smooth, frictionless tracking motion. The cartridge, meanwhile, is a supplied Ortofon OM 10 moving magnet model with an elliptical stylus tip and built-in anti-skating tech.

The T1 Evo series' heavy glass platter has been crafted to reduce resonance as much as possible. Further, the turntables' feet have been designed to isolate the new deck from external vibrations that might affect vinyl playback. All three new record players come with a dustcover, felt mat and power supply all included, as well as Pro-Ject's purpose-designed phono RCA cable.

Pro-Ject's new turntable range is available now in either a gloss black, satin white or satin walnut laminate finish. The standard T1 Evo is priced at €399 / $449, the Evo Phono will cost €449 / $499 and the Evo BT will set you back €499 / $599. The new range will be available in the US from late October.

