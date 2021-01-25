The Best Bose deals live right now: headphones, speakers, soundbars

Bose deals can be tough to find, but they are out there if you look hard enough – and that's why we're here. We've done the legwork, you just have to nab the deal that's the best fit for you.

Bose is a name synonymous with form and function in both premium headphones and music systems; not always the cheapest option out there, granted, but you can rely on the quality of the products listed here – both in terms of design and performance. Now's a great time to browse our list and bag a bargain.

Bose headphones deals

Bose Soundsport Wireless £150 £84 (save £66) at Amazon

These exercise-friendly earbuds have soft silicone rubber hooks giving a secure fit for the gym or jogging, plus IPX4 certification meaning they'll handle sweat and splashes. Sound-wise, they're some of the best wireless headphones you'll find at this money – and with this discount, they're even more tempting.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: £349 £259 Peter Tyson

A breakaway from Bose's QuietComfort range, the 700s have a more premium look and feel about them. Both the acoustics and digital signal processing have been redesigned so they deliver the goods sonically. Comfort and aesthetics are spot-on too.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II £330 £199 (save £131) at Peter Tyson

These wireless headphones marry detailed sound with impressive noise-cancellation and a clever addition of Google Assistant. There's a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant, and battery life is a claimed 20 hours of wireless playback or 40 hours of just noise-cancellation.

Bose speaker deals

Bose Home Speaker 500 with Alexa £400 £279 (save £121) at Hughes

While its smaller brother, the 300, didn't truly wow us for sound, we've never actually been 12 rounds with this model. It boasts the same Bluetooth and wifi connectivity, AirPlay 2, app support and built-in voice assistants, but you'll also get a color LCD display screen. It's a lot of tech for this low price...

Bose Home Speaker 300 £250 £199 (save £51) at John Lewis

This diminutive Bose home speaker delivers big 360-degree sound and boasts Alexa and Google Assistant smarts baked right in. There's AirPlay 2, Bluetooth and wifi connectivity. It can be controlled by voice, the Bose Music app, or via the six, one-touch presets on the top of the speaker.

Bose SoundLink Revolve £200 £150 (save £50) at Amazon

Bose's Bluetooth model delivers huge performance from a tiny speaker. Whether in your home or out and about, it will make your tunes sing. And at this price, your heart, too.

Bose soundbar deals

Bose Soundbar 700 £799 £749 (save £50) at Sonic Direct

Not a model we've tested, but it's a newer Bose model that comes with Alexa and Google Assistant, wi-fi, Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay 2. There's also Bose's Adaptiq Audio Calibration tech for fine-tuning the sound to match your room layout. As long as white suits, it's a tidy saving.