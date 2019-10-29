John Lewis Black Friday deals: TVs, soundbars, wireless speakers and more

John Lewis's highly regarded customer service and extended warranties have long made it a popular destination for those purchasing a TV or other piece of electronics, but did you know that the retailer is also now one of the cheapest out there?

Through the course of our regular deals updates, we've spotted John Lewis offering the best prices time and again, so you no longer need pay extra for that improved service and warranty. With a smaller and more carefully curated selection of electronics than many retailers, customers can feel safe that they're buying one of the better products on the market when they shop here.

We've here put together a group of our favourite products currently going at temptingly discounted prices. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.



TV deals

LG OLED65C9PLA 65-inch 4K HDR TV £3299 £2299 at John Lewis The C9 is a superb performer that majors on naturalism in the way its predecessors did while adding an extra dollop of dynamism in terms of colours and contrast. Its audio is impressive, too. This saving makes it only more enticing a prospect.View Deal

LG OLED55C9PLA 55-inch 4K HDR TV £1999 £1499 at John Lewis Picture wise, this TV is every bit as good as its excellent 65-inch sibling you can see above. Colours are insanely good, contrast levels are cracking, it’s super sharp and detailed. We’d have it at home in a heartbeat.View Deal

Sony KD-55XF9005 55-inch 4K HDR TV £1699 £949 at John Lewis 4K pictures should look fantastic on this screen while the solid stand makes it easy to install. X-motion Clarity tech promises smooth sports and action movies while HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support is present and correct. A recent further price reduction means you can now save a massive £700 on this big-screen Sony. View Deal

Samsung QE55Q90R 4K QLED TV £2599 £1899 You can save a whopping £700 on this 55-incher from Samsung, which takes the company's QLED technology even closer to OLED. For £1899, it's an incredible bargain.View Deal

Samsung QE65Q90R 4K QLED TV £3799 £2299 The 65-inch version of the above TV, only even more talented and with an even more extraordinary saving on the price at which we tested it.View Deal

Speaker deals

Apple HomePod for £319 £279 at John Lewis In the HomePod, Apple created the best-sounding, most music-orientated smart speaker available in what is now a crowded market. Not only is John Lewis offering £40 off, but a two-year guarantee as well.View Deal

Soundbar deals

Sony HT-ST5000 Award-winning soundbar for £1500 £1199 at John Lewis Our favourite premium soundbar (it's won two What Hi-Fi? Awards on the bounce) is now available with a substantial £400 discount. This is a cracking sound solution with Dolby Atmos processing, Bluetooth and Chromecast built-in. The subwoofer is wireless, too.View Deal

Sony HT-SF150 soundbar for £115 £99 at John Lewis This all in one soundbar offers fantastic minimalism to your home while adding a hefty 120W of two channel, bass reflex, Dolby Digital, S-Force surround sound to your TV setup. That extends to smartphone streaming thanks to Bluetooth connectivity too. View Deal

Blu-ray player deals