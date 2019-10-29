John Lewis Black Friday deals: TVs, soundbars, wireless speakers and more

John Lewis's highly regarded customer service and extended warranties have long made it a popular destination for those purchasing a TV or other piece of electronics, but did you know that the retailer is also now one of the cheapest out there?
Through the course of our regular deals updates, we've spotted John Lewis offering the best prices time and again, so you no longer need pay extra for that improved service and warranty. With a smaller and more carefully curated selection of electronics than many retailers, customers can feel safe that they're buying one of the better products on the market when they shop here.
We've here put together a group of our favourite products currently going at temptingly discounted prices. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.
TV deals
LG OLED65C9PLA 65-inch 4K HDR TV
£3299 £2299 at John Lewis
The C9 is a superb performer that majors on naturalism in the way its predecessors did while adding an extra dollop of dynamism in terms of colours and contrast. Its audio is impressive, too. This saving makes it only more enticing a prospect.View Deal
LG OLED55C9PLA 55-inch 4K HDR TV
£1999 £1499 at John Lewis
Picture wise, this TV is every bit as good as its excellent 65-inch sibling you can see above. Colours are insanely good, contrast levels are cracking, it’s super sharp and detailed. We’d have it at home in a heartbeat.View Deal
Sony KD-55XF9005 55-inch 4K HDR TV
£1699 £949 at John Lewis
4K pictures should look fantastic on this screen while the solid stand makes it easy to install. X-motion Clarity tech promises smooth sports and action movies while HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support is present and correct. A recent further price reduction means you can now save a massive £700 on this big-screen Sony. View Deal
Samsung QE55Q90R 4K QLED TV
£2599 £1899
You can save a whopping £700 on this 55-incher from Samsung, which takes the company's QLED technology even closer to OLED. For £1899, it's an incredible bargain.View Deal
Samsung QE65Q90R 4K QLED TV
£3799 £2299
The 65-inch version of the above TV, only even more talented and with an even more extraordinary saving on the price at which we tested it.View Deal
Speaker deals
Apple HomePod for
£319 £279 at John Lewis
In the HomePod, Apple created the best-sounding, most music-orientated smart speaker available in what is now a crowded market. Not only is John Lewis offering £40 off, but a two-year guarantee as well.View Deal
Soundbar deals
Sony HT-ST5000 Award-winning soundbar for
£1500 £1199 at John Lewis
Our favourite premium soundbar (it's won two What Hi-Fi? Awards on the bounce) is now available with a substantial £400 discount. This is a cracking sound solution with Dolby Atmos processing, Bluetooth and Chromecast built-in. The subwoofer is wireless, too.View Deal
Sony HT-SF150 soundbar for
£115 £99 at John Lewis
This all in one soundbar offers fantastic minimalism to your home while adding a hefty 120W of two channel, bass reflex, Dolby Digital, S-Force surround sound to your TV setup. That extends to smartphone streaming thanks to Bluetooth connectivity too. View Deal
Blu-ray player deals
Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player for
£249 £195 at John Lewis
Our favourite affordable 4K Blu-ray player is now available from John Lewis with a healthy £54 discount.View Deal
Panasonic DP-UB820EBK 4K Blu-ray player for
£350 £289 at John Lewis
This Blu-ray player is reduced by £60 to get you top features for less. That means 4K UHD and HDR Blu-ray playback with Panasonic's Hollywood Cinema Processor for enhanced movie visuals. The High-Precision Chroma processor should ensure superb colours while upscaling lets you enhance even standard Blu-ray quality.View Deal