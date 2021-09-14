Record Store Day reveals full list of exclusive Black Friday vinyl releases

Black Friday isn't all about the best TV deals. OK, so it is mostly about that, but it's also a chance to grab some limited-edition, rare and exclusive vinyl releases thanks to Record Store Day's participation in the global shopping event. The organisation behind the biggest annual celebration of the beloved vinyl format has just announced its full list of releases for this Black Friday.

The list includes anniversary editions, rarities and reissues from Ghostpoet, Hall & Oates, Fleetwood Mac, Lana Del Rey, U2, Tricky and John Carpenter, to name a few. These (and others, listed below) will only be available in independent record stores on Black Friday, which this year takes place on Friday 26th November. You can see a full list of those participating record stores in the UK here.

So, while you're trying to bag a deal on speakers, TVs and headphones, or anything else for that matter, don't forget to take some time out to pick up some new vinyl.

Here's the full list of releases for this year's Black Friday...

A Place To Bury Strangers: Hologram - Destroyed & Reassembled (Remix Album)

Aerosmith: 1971 – The Road Starts Hear

All Them Witches: Live on The Internet

Angelo Badalamenti Blue Velvet – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Deluxe Edition)

Belle and Sebastian: If You're Feeling Sinister (25th Anniversary Edition)

Ben Watt: Storm Shelter

Big Brother & The Holding Company: Combination of the Two: Live at the Monterey International Pop Festival

Bill Evans: You Must Believe In Spring

Blackberry Smoke: Stoned

Bobby Rush: Chicken Heads 50th Anniversary

Boo Radleys, The: A Full Syringe and Memories of You

Carole King: In Concert, Live at the BBC, 1971

Chet Baker: Albert's House

Chick Corea & Lionel Hampton: Live at Midem (Remastered)

Cranes: EP Collection Volumes 1 & 2 (Coloured Vinyl)

Crobot: Rat Child

Crosby & Nash: Wind on the Water (Remastered)

Dave Davies: Kinked

Dire Straits: Encores

Dusty Springfield: The Complete Atlantic Singles 1968-1971

Émoi: Willy's Wonderland (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Color 2LP

Evanescence: Evanescence

Fleetwood Mac: The Alternate Live

Ghostpoet: Dark Days + Canapes

Grateful Dead: Fillmore West, San Francisco, CA 3/1/1969

Grouch, The: Show You The World

Hall & Oates: The Philly Tapes

High Pulp: Mutual Attraction Vol. 3

Jacka, The: Tear Gas

Jackson Conti: Sujinho

Jan Akkerman: 75

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit: Georgia Blue

Jay Wheeler: La Curiosidad – Single

Jim Carroll Band, The: Catholic Boy (Deluxe)

Jimi Hendrix Experience, The: Paris 1967

Joe Strummer: Johnny Appleseed

John Carpenter: Ghost of Mars

John Hicks Trio: Is That So?

John Powell: How To Train Your Dragon – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Kali Uchis: Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞

Lana Del Rey: Chemtrails Over The Country Club

Leonard Cohen: Songs Of Love & Hate

Little Feat: Electrif Lycanthrope: Live at Ultra-Sonic Studios, 1974

Little Feat: Electrif Lycanthrope: Live at Ultra-Sonic Studios, 1975

Lou Reed and Kris Kristofferson: The Bottom Line Archive Series: In Their Own Words: With Vin Scelsa (3LP)

Louis Armstrong: Original Grooves: A Gift To Pops

Magma: BBC 1974 Londres

Matata: Independence

Maxwell: Now

Michael Kamen: Iron Giant

Miles Davis: Live – Evil

Mobb Deep: Free Agents

Motörhead: The Lost Tapes Vol.1 (Live In Madrid 1995)

Mr.Big: Lean Into It

Munsters, The: At Home With The Munsters

Nancy Wilson: You And Me

Nick Lowe: Wireless World (Transparent Green with Black Sweirl Vinyl)

Olamide: Carpe Diem

Oneohtrix Point Never: Renditions I

Os Brazoes: Os Brazoes

Ozzy Osbourne: No More Tears

Rich Brian: Amen

Rob Dickinson: Fresh Wine for the Horses (2-LP Expanded & Limited Red & Yellow "Seahorse" Vinyl Edition)

Roy Buchanan: The Prophet – The Unreleased First Polydor Album (Limited 2-LP Orange & Black "Fire" Vinyl Edition)

RZA as Bobby Digital: Digital Bullet

Saigon Kick: The Lizard (Limited Reptilian Green Marble Vinyl Edition)

Screamin' Jay Hawkins: My Little Shop Of Horrors

Shakin' Stevens: Merry Christmas Everyone

Shangri-Las, The: Best Of (Limited 2-LP Clear with Black Swirl "Tailpipe Exhaust" Vinyl Edition)

Shocking Blue: At Home – The Singles

Smith/Kotzen: Better Days

Sons of Kemet: African Cosmology

Staple Singers, The: The Twenty-Fifth Day Of December

Stray Cats: Live At Rockpalast

Tank & the Bangas: The BIG outside

Thelonious Monk: Monk's Music (Stereo mix, remastered)

Thundercat: The Golden Age of Apocalypse (Ten Year Anniversary Edition)

Tink: A Gift and a Curse

Todd Rundgren: Healing 40th Anniversary

Tricky: Blowback

U2: Gloria (40th Anniversary)

Various: Tickets For Doomsday: Heavy Psychedelic Funk, Soul, Ballads & Dirges 1970-1975

Various: You Got The Power: Cameo Parkway Northern Soul 1964-1967

Various: You Can't Sit Down: Cameo Parkway Dance Crazes

Various Artists: Americana Railroad

