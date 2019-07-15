Prime Day: This is the best 50 inch 4K TV deal under £500

Now here's a great Amazon Prime Day TV deal – a 50in LED, Ambilight, 4K, smart TV from Philips reduced from £700 to £445.
The spec looks remarkably similar to the Award-winning Philips 50PUS6703, which has been a long-time favourite of ours, with this model just offering a different stand design.
Philips 50PUS7303 50in TV for
£700 £445 at Amazon
A 36% saving on this top-spec LCD/LED, Ambilight, Android 4K TV is not to be sniffed at. You'll get plenty of bang-for-your-buck.View Deal
You get all the smarts you'd expect from a modern TV: Ultra High Definition (UHD), three-sided Ambilight, Android TV operating system, HDR Plus (including HDR10 and HLG), and all covered by a two-year UK warranty.
There's also a 55in version with a 35% discount at £520 if you need a few extra screen inches.
Philips 55PUS7303 55in TV for
£800 £520 at Amazon
Same tech spec, but a 5in bigger screen and still a significant saving making it good value at just over £500View Deal
The set is powered by the Philips P5 Picture Perfect Engine and a Quad Core processor, while Micro Dimming Pro optimises the contrast of the image depending on the lighting levels in your room. Google Play apps are pre-installed. The only thing you don't get are ITV Hub, ALL 4 and My5 catch-up TV apps, if those matter to you.
There are plenty of connection options for your other kit, including 4 HDMI sockets (all HDCP 2.2) , two USBs, one component input, optical out, ethernet and wi-fi. Full HDMI-CEC EasyLink control is also part of the package.
We haven't tested this particular model, but if it's as good as its Award-winning sibling, the Philips 50PUS6703 - and the specs look very similar - then you're in for a treat.
