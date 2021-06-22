Prime Day deals – the perfect excuse to finally try Alexa in your car?

The Amazon Echo Auto is the first (and only) Alexa device designed for use on the road, with eight microphones and far-field technology allowing the user to talk to Alexa over music, aircon and road noise. And for Prime Day, it's now half price – only £25, down from £50.

Wondering what having Alexa in your car would actually be like? Even if you are only mildly intrigued, or skeptical even, this price might make it worthy of experimentation. The Echo Auto only launched in October and has a 4.2 out of 5 Amazon user review score, so it could be the ideal (or at least the most interesting) Prime Day purchase for the tech-savvy petrolhead.

Unsurprisingly, the half-price Echo Auto joins several Amazon devices currently enjoying hefty discounts for Amazon Prime Day (which ends at mightnight), including 50% off the Echo Dot, heavily discounted Echo Shows with screens, and a 46% saving on the Fire TV 4K stick (the best-selling Prime Day deal so far).

Amazon Echo Auto £50 £25 at Amazon (save £50)

Want to smarten up your car dashboard? The Echo Auto fixes onto your car's air vent, plugs into a cigarette lighter or USB port, and lets you use your voice to play music, check the news, make calls, add to your to-do list, set reminders, check petrol prices and more.View Deal

As anyone familiar with the Alexa voice control ecosystem will have guessed, the in-car device – now £25, down from £50 – allows the driver or passenger to play music, check the news, make calls, check their calendar and more – all hands-free, simply by using their voice. Simply say "Alexa" and, after that hallmark chime, you can utter your command.

Designed to fix to a car's air vent with the included mount, the Echo Auto is powered by a car's 12V cigarette lighter or integrated USB port and can connect to its stereo system through a 3.5 mm audio jack or Bluetooth. It essentially connects to your phone's Alexa app (check if your phone and car are compatible) and uses its network data, so regular users will need a generous data plan.

If the Echo Auto sounds like something you'd like to welcome into your car, now's a good time to invest.

