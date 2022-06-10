Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the 2022 F1 Baku race free online

The Sunday's 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is roaring into view, which means F1 fans will be treated to Charles Leclerc vs Max Verstappen at the infamous Baku City street circuit. The race is on Sky in the UK, on ESPN in the US and free-to-air on TV in a few other places. Away from home at the moment? Follow our guide below to watch a Azerbaijan Grand Prix free live stream from abroad with a VPN.

The schedule for this weekend is as follows: First Practice is at 12pm BST on Friday, 10th June, followed by Second Practice at 3pm. Final Practice is on Saturday at 3pm, before Qualifying at 3pm. Then it's lights out for the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix at 12pm on Sunday.

Last time out, Red Bull's Sergio Perez won a chaotic Monaco Grand Prix after rain and strategic errors put paid to Charles Leclerc's hopes of regaining the championship lead. Ferrari's lead driver remains in second, just nine points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Of course, that could all change this week when the F1 circus arrives in Baku for the start of another double-header. The notoriously twisty, 6.003-kilometre Baku City Circuit should provide plenty of action over 51 laps. And with Sergio Perez, who won here last year, on target for back-to-back wins, Max and Charles could find themselves battling a third championship rival.

Austrian fans can watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix for free but will need to use VPN to access the live stream if they're abroad this week.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix free live stream

Lucky enough to live in Luxembourg? You can get a free F1 live stream on RTL Zwee. (opens in new tab) Austrians are in luck too. You can watch every race live on ServusTV (opens in new tab) / ORF (opens in new tab). Currently abroad?

Use a VPN to access your local F1 stream wherever you are in the world. (opens in new tab)

British motorsport fans can see highlights of every race on Channel 4 (opens in new tab), as well as a free live stream of the British Grand Prix on 3rd July 2022.

Watch an Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, helping you access local streams from where you are – and saving you money!

How to use a VPN for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream

Using a VPN for watching the F1 while abroad is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, you may wish to choose 'Luxembourg' for RTL Zwee or 'Austria' for Servus.

3. Then head over to RTL Zwee (opens in new tab) or Servus (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the free Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 4K

Sky has the UK television rights to show F1 until the end of 2024. To watch in 4K Ultra HD, you’ll need a Sky Q box or Sky Glass TV and a package with Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1.

More recently, Sky has confirmed that F1 will be broadcast in 4K HDR for the first time.

Check out today's best Sky TV deals if you want to watch F1 live and in 4K UHD.

Stream the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Full HD with Dolby 5.1

Don't want to commit to a Sky contract? Anyone can enjoy the 2022 F1 season using Sky's pay-per-view platform, Now. Now is available on all good smart TVs and set-top-boxes. There's no 4K option, but go for the Now TV Boost add-on and you can stream in Full 1080p HD with Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

F1 season pass for only $9.99 per month

Want to watch the entire F1 season – including the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – from start to finish? Formula 1's streaming service, F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab), is a great option. Fans in the USA can subscribe for only $9.99 a month or $79.99 a year, while those in France and the Netherlands can snag F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month.

F1 TV Pro includes full, live coverage of every F1 race in HD. There are no commercial breaks and you can select English audio commentary from Sky TV's Martin Brundle and David Croft.

The service is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (Sky has TV rights until 2024).

F1 TV Pro is available through the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV and other mobile devices. The F1 app is now available on Apple TV, too.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix live in the USA

ESPN will carry live coverage of every F1 race, including this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, to subscribing US fans. Practice sessions will be available on ESPN2, with qualifying and the race broadcast on the main ESPN channel.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is at 7am ET on Sunday, 12th June 2022.

Don't have cable? Cord-cutters can switch to a top streaming service such as Sling (opens in new tab) Orange or FuboTV...

Catch every race of the 2022 F1 season with Sling Orange, which provides streaming access to ESPN. It's $35 each month after the half-price first month, but there's no contract and you can cancel at any time.

Fubo TV ESPN and ABC (plus CBS, NBC and FOX) so it's a great watch to stream sports, including the 2022 F1 season. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. No contract, cancel anytime.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in Spain

Carlos Sainz Jr Ferrari and Fernando Alonso at Alpine means 2022 is set to be a huge year for Spanish F1 fans.

DAZN (opens in new tab) has the rights to show Formula 1, including the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show the F1 World Championship on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in Brazil

TV Band is now the official F1 broadcaster in Brazil, which means Brazilian F1 fans can subscribe to F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab) and stream every track session of the 2022 F1 season for R$143 (US$27).

TV Band is now the official F1 broadcaster in Brazil, which means Brazilian F1 fans can subscribe to F1 TV Pro and stream every track session of the 2022 F1 season for R$143 (US$27).

Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in Australia

G'day motorsport fans. Fox Sports has the rights to show live F1 races in Australia, including this Sunday's 2022 Azerbaijan GP. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers will get a front row seat when the action starts.

Kayo Sports is offering new subscribers a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, you'll be bumped onto a rolling one month contract. Basic is $25 while Premium is $35.

Happy with highlights? 10Play (opens in new tab) will show free highlights of every race.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in Germany

Sky Germany has the exclusive rights to every live F1 race in 2022, including a 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream.

With F1 now behind an expensive paywall in Germany, many fans will question why their French and Dutch neighbours can watch every race live on F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month (opens in new tab) and envy the Austrians getting it for free.

Going to be outside your home country of Germany? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in Russia

The 2022 F1 season is due to be shown free-to-air on Match TV (opens in new tab) in Russia.

The 2022 F1 season is due to be shown free-to-air on Match TV in Russia.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in Italy

Sky Italia (opens in new tab) is the place to watch F1 – including the 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream – in Italy. F2 champion and former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides brilliant pitlane reporting, while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Don't fancy taking out a Sky contact? Italian F1 fans can stream every race live via Sky's Now (opens in new tab) app. A 24-hour pass costs from €14.99. Molto bene!

Azerbaijan Grand Prix live stream in Japan

DAZN (opens in new tab) has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore, so it's a no-brainer for (the many) F1 fans in Japan. Domo arigato!

DATE GRAND PRIX CIRCUIT COUNTRY Start time (UK) 18-20 March 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix Bahrain International Bahrain 3pm GMT 25-27 April 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Jeddah Saudi Arabia 6pm BST 8-10 April 2022 Australian Grand Prix Melbourne Australia 6am BST 22-24 April Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari Italy 2pm BST 6-8 May 2022 Miami Grand Prix Miami International United States 8.30pm BST 20-22 May 2022 Spanish Grand Prix Barcelona Spain 2pm BST 27-29 May 2022 Monaco Grand Prix Monaco Monaco 2pm BST 10-12 June 2022 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku City Azerbaijan 12pm BST 17-19 June 2022 Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Canada 7pm BST 1-3 July 2022 British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit Great Britain 3pm BST 8-10 July 2022 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring Austria 2pm BST 22-24 July 2022 French Grand Prix Paul Ricard France 2pm BST 29-31 July 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring Hungary 2pm BST 26-28 Aug 2022 Belgian Grand Prix Spa-Francorchamps Circuit Belgium 2pm BST 24-26 Sept 2022 Dutch Grand Prix Zandvoort Netherlands 2pm BST 9-11 Sept 2022 Italian Grand Prix Monza Italy 2pm BST 30 Sept -1 Oct 2022 Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay Singapore 1pm BST 7-9 Oct 2022 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka International Japan 6pm BST 21-23 Oct 2022 US Grand Prix Circuit of The Americas USA 8pm BST 28-30 Oct 2022 Mexican Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Mexico 7pm GMT 11-13 Nov 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix Autodromo Interlagos Brazil 6pm GMT 18-20 Nov 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit UAE 1pm GMT