Singapore Grand Prix live stream: how to watch F1 free online from anywhere, Practice

Singapore Grand Prix live stream 2023

Watch the Singapore Grand Prix for FREE on Servus TV in Austria, or subscribe to ESPN, Sky or F1 TV Pro to live stream the whole event live. Use a VPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere, if you happen to be outside your home country. Full details on how to watch a Singapore Grand Prix live stream from anywhere just below.

Singapore Grand Prix: preview

Max Verstappen might have won every grand prix since the fifth race of the 2023 F1 season, but his record-beating run of 10 straight victories could come to an end this weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix. Practice 1 starts at 10.30am.

The trimmed down Marina Bay Street Circuit has lost a couple of chicanes in favour of full-throttle sections, which should give the likes of McLaren's Lando Norris, Williams' Alex Albon and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso a better shot at victory.

Last time out, Max extended his (almost) unassailable lead in the driver's championship with a win at Monza. He now tops the standings with 364 points, miles ahead of teammate Sergio Perez on 219, and Alonso on 170.

Ready for lights out? The 2023 Singapore Grand Prix takes place over 62 laps of the 4.940-kilometre Marina Bay Street Circuit on Sunday, 17th September. The weekend starts with Practice 1 on Friday at 10.30am BST.

Keep scrolling to find out where to watch a free F1 live stream anywhere in the world for the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix.

Singapore GP 2023 schedule

Practice 1 – Friday 15th September | 10.30am BST / 5.30am ET

Practice 2 – Friday 15th September | 2pm BST / 10am ET

Practice 3 – Saturday 16th September | 10.30am BST / 5.30am ET

Qualifying – Saturday 16th September | 2pm BST / 9am ET

Grand Prix – Sunday 17th September | 1pm BST / 8am ET

Singapore Grand Prix free live streams

Lucky F1 fans in Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg can pick up a Singapore Grand Prix free live stream. There are also free, extended highlights available in some places.

Austria

Servus TV has the rights to stream the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix for free.

Belgium

RTBF will also serve up a free Singapore GP stream this weekend (email registration required).

Luxembourg

RTL Zwee has an Singapore Grand Prix free live stream too.

UK

Channel 4 has free highlights of every race.

Australia

10 Play has free highlights of every race.

Use Express VPN to access local free F1 streams when abroad

Watch an Singapore Grand Prix live stream from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your usual service when travelling away from home. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and quickly unblock any F1 live stream – including free streams.

ExpressVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast, and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

How to use a VPN for any Singapore GP live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Austria for Servus TV.

3. Then head over to Servus TV on your browser or device and enjoy the free F1 live stream of every Singapore track session.

You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and Surfshark, which offers 24-hour assistance. Both performed very well in our tests.

Singapore Grand Prix live stream in 4K Ultra HD

In the UK, you can watch the Singapore Grand Prix in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Sky does not offer Dolby Atmos sound but subscribers can enjoy the action in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Need Sky? Here are today's best Sky TV deals.

F1 season pass from $29.99 a year

F1 TV Pro includes live coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier, and race in HD. No ad breaks.

Fans in the US can subscribe for just $9.99 a month or $79.99 per year, while those in France can snag F1 TV Pro for just €7.99 a month.

In India, F1 TV Pro is just $3.99 a month or $29.99 for the entire year. New users get a 7-day free trial. Users can select commentary in six languages including English. Indian credit card required.

The service is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (you can use the basic 'Access' version app for live timings, but you won't be able to watch any races live).

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV, and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $3.99 a month (cheapest)

– $3.99 a month (cheapest) F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99 a month

– $4.99 a month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.19 a month

– $5.19 a month F1 TV Pro in France – €7.99 a month

– €7.99 a month F1 TV Pro in USA – $9.99 a month

– $9.99 a month F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $119.99 a month

Singapore Grand Prix live stream in the USA

In the USA, ESPN and ESPN2 have the rights to commercial-free, live F1 races until 2025. Don't have cable access to ESPN? It's actually cheaper to watch ESPN on streaming services such as Sling or FuboTV.

F1 on Sling TV 50% off your first month

Catch the majority of the 2023 F1 season with Sling Orange, which provides streaming access to ESPN. You get your first month half-price (from $40 a month thereafter). There's no contract and you can cancel at any time. What's to lose?

FuboTV Free 7-day trial | $74.99 a month

Fubo TV includes ESPN (plus CBS, NBC, Fox, and ABC) so it's a great watch to stream sports, including the 2023 F1 season. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. No contract, cancel anytime.

Singapore Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front-row seat to the Singapore Grand Prix.

Kayo Sports subscriptions start at AU$25 for One plan. Basic is $30 and Premium is $35. Each further tier allows access from another device. These are one-month rolling subscriptions with no long contracts required.

Happy with highlights? 10Play will show free highlights of every 2023 F1 race.

Singapore Grand Prix live stream in the Netherlands

Viaplay has the rights to live F1 practice, qualifiers, and races in 2023. You can watch this direct with a Viaplay subscription (€15.99 after your first three months at €9.99) or through Ziggo Sport.

Away from the Netherlands? Sign up for ExpressVPN, download the ExpressVPN app, connect to a server in the Netherlands, sign into the Ziggo GO app and enjoy an F1 live stream from anywhere.

Singapore Grand Prix live stream in Spain

DAZN has the rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2023. The streaming service will show practice, qualifiers, and races on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel. If you want a cheap Spanish F1 stream, you know what to do...

Watch F1 2023 on DAZN for €9.99 a month

DAZN has the rights to every 2023 F1 race in Spain, as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC, and more. And it's only €9.99 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

Singapore Grand Prix live stream in France

F1 TV Pro is the best option for F1 fans in France. Subscription costs just €7.99 a month or €64.99 a year – that gets you full, live coverage of the 2023 F1 season, including practice sessions, qualifiers and the grand prix themselves.

Races are also available to watch on subscription-based French broadcaster Canal+ until 2029.

Singapore Grand Prix live stream in the rest of the world

How to watch Singapore Grand Prix live stream in Brazil Band continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro for just 39.99 a year / $5.19 a month.

How to watch Singapore Grand Prix live stream in Croatia SportKlub is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2023 F1 World Championship in Croatia.

Singapore Grand Prix live stream in Finland F1 TV Pro offers an official F1 live stream in Finland. Subscription is pricier than in some other countries: €10.99 a month or €109.99 a year.

Singapore Grand Prix live stream in Germany Sky Germany has the rights to show F1 races in 2023. Austrians visiting Germany can use ExpressVPN to access free live coverage on Servus TV or ORF 1.

Singapore Grand Prix live stream in Italy Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy. Former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides pitlane reporting while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Singapore Grand Prix live stream in Japan DAZN has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore.

Singapore Grand Prix live stream in Portugal Sport TV has the pay TV rights to F1 in Portugal until 2024. Subscription to the firm's streaming service costs from €6.99 a month.

Singapore Grand Prix live stream in Mexico Fox has the official broadcasting rights to air the 2023 F1 in Mexico. Free live coverage of the Mexican GP will be on Canal 5. You can also live stream F1 in Mexico through the F1 TV Pro subscription service, at a cost of – hold onto your helmets – $949 a year! That's compared to just $29.99 a year in India.