Netherlands vs Germany live stream: how to watch the 2022 International friendly

The Netherlands face Germany in a tasty International friendly at Johan Cruyff Arena on Tuesday, 29th March 2022. It might be a friendly, but with the Qatar World Cup just a few months away, both sides will be targeting a solid win. Kick off is at 7.45pm BST.

US soccer fans can watch a Netherlands vs Germany live stream on ESPN+. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck outside the USA. UK fans can watch the game live on Sky Sports or Now.

Netherlands vs Germany live stream Date: Tuesday 29th March 2022 Kick off: 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm ET / 4.45am AEDT (Weds) Venue: Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands US stream: ESPN+ ($7/month) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK stream: Sky | Now

The early team news is in and Dutch boss Van Gaal is expected to play Hans Hateboer and Owen Wijndal in midfield. Cody Gakpo, Jordan Teze and Jurrien Timber are all in doubt for Tuesday's clash.

Germany, who saw off Israel 2-0 in last Friday's friendly thanks to goals from Chelsea duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, are expected to welcome back Manuel Neuer. Joshua Kimmich is expected to miss the Netherlands game due to the birth of his child, but manager Hansi Flick is to yet to confirm anything.

The match kicks off at 7.45pm GMT on Tuesday 29th March at the Johan Cruyff in Amsterdam. Follow our guide on how to watch a Netherlands vs Germany live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

Netherlands vs Germany live stream in the USA

In the USA, ESPN+ has the rights to stream European internationals – including Netherlands vs Germany.

Subscription costs just $6.99 a month and includes access to a slew of sport including UFC and more.

US nationals abroad can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live stream at ESPN+.

Watch a Netherlands vs Germany live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Netherlands vs Germany live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Netherlands vs Germany, you may wish to choose 'USA' for ESPN+.

3. Then head over to ESPN+ on your browser or device and enjoy the Netherlands vs Germany live stream.

Netherlands vs Germany live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to show Netherlands vs Germany live in the UK.

Don't have a Sky subscription? Fans can stream Sky Sports – including Netherlands vs Germany – with a Now day pass (£11) or monthly pass (£34). Just make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're a UK national travelling outside of the UK.

Netherlands vs Germany live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport provides live coverage of the European international friendlies, including Netherlands vs Germany for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month. The service also serves up live Premier League football every weekend, so it's a great option for soccer fans.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Australian nationals can use a VPN to access a Netherlands vs Germany live stream when overseas.