Brazilian Grand Prix live stream: how to watch the F1 free

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream 2024

The Brazilian Grand Prix live stream is available for FREE on Servus in Austria, RTL Zwee in Luxembourg, RTBF in Belgium, and Band in Brazil. If you're away from home, use a VPN to tune into F1 from abroad. We have full details on how to watch a Brazilian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere just below.

Brazilian Grand Prix schedule 2024

Practice 1 – Friday 1st November | 2.30pm GMT / 10.30am ET

– Friday 1st November | 2.30pm GMT / 10.30am ET Sprint Qualifying – Friday 1st November | 6.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET

– Friday 1st November | 6.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET Sprint – Saturday 2nd November | 2pm GMT / 10am ET

– Saturday 2nd November | 2pm GMT / 10am ET Qualifying – Saturday 2nd November | 6pm GMT / 2pm ET

– Saturday 2nd November | 6pm GMT / 2pm ET Grand Prix – Sunday 3rd November | 5pm GMT / 12pm ET

Brazilian Grand Prix: preview

Interlagos has provided more than its fair share of championship-defining twists over the years, and with the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend incorporating a Sprint race, any let-up from either Max Verstappen or Lando Norris has the potential to be extremely costly.

Norris took 10 points out of Verstappen's lead in Mexico, leaving him 47 points behind with four GPs and two Sprints to go. It's a tall task, especially when you consider Verstappen took two 10-second time penalties last weekend, but the Dutchman's white-hot rage shows he's clearly feeling the pressure.

While it was Carlos Sainz that denied the McLaren man the victory, Ferrari's pace could yet work to his advantage. For that to transpire, however, Norris would have to outmanoeuvre not only Verstappen but Sainz and Charles Leclerc too, while hoping that the Suderia duo can fend off the reigning champion.

And all the better if Oscar Piastri and Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were to rediscover their form too. Keep scrolling to find out where to watch free F1 live streams anywhere in the world for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Brazilian Grand Prix free live streams

Free F1 live streams of every race are available in three countries: Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg. Band is showing the Brazilian Grand Prix for free in Brazil. There are also free extended highlights on offer in the UK and Australia.

Austria:

Servus is streaming the entire 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix weekend for free.

Luxembourg:

RTL Zwee has the rights to every 2024 Formula 1 race.

Belgium:

RTBF serves up free F1 live streams in Belgium (email registration required).

Brazil:

Band is providing free Brazilian Grand Prix coverage.

Australia

10Play offers free highlights of every race.

UK

Channel 4 airs free highlights of every F1 race.

Use NordVPN to access free Brazilian GP streams when abroad

Watch 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix live from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your home service when travelling abroad. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and thus unblock any F1 live stream – including the free streams in Austria, Luxembourg, Belgium and Brazil.

The best VPN services is NordVPN. It's affordable, fast, and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

How to use a VPN for your usual Brazilian GP live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of your usual service to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Austria for Servus if that's where you typically reside.

3. Then head over to Servus on your browser or device and enjoy the free F1 live stream of every Interlagos track session.

How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix on your mobile device

In the US, iOS and Android users can stream every race live and on demand via the F1 TV Pro app.

In the UK, fans will need to subscribe to either Sky or Now and watch the United States Grand Prix via the Sky Go or Now apps.

How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix in 4K Ultra HD

(Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

In the UK, you can watch the Brazilian Grand Prix in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and the Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Head over to the Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD channel to watch every session in 4K and HDR.

Sky does not offer Dolby Atmos sound but subscribers can enjoy the action in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Need Sky? Today's best Sky TV deals.

F1 season pass from $29.99 a year

F1 TV Pro includes live coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race in HD without commercial breaks.

Fans in the USA can subscribe for just $10.99 a month or $84.99 per year. F1 TV Pro is also available in Canada (CAD$12.99/month) and Mexico.

In India, F1 TV Pro is just $4.82 a month and €7.99 a month in the Netherlands. Users can select commentary in six languages including English. Indian credit card required.

The 'Pro' service is not available in France or the UK (you get live timings, rather than live F1 video streams).

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $4.82/month (cheapest)

– $4.82/month (cheapest) F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99/month

– $4.99/month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.99/month

– $5.99/month F1 TV Pro in USA – $10.99/month

– $10.99/month F1 TV Pro in Netherlands – €7.99/month

– €7.99/month F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $119.99/month (most expensive)

2024 Brazilian Grand Prix live streams in the USA

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool (Peter Fox/Getty Images))

In the USA, the Brazilian Grand Prix is being shown on ESPN2 and ESPN Plus.

Qualifying is on ESPNews and ESPN Plus; the Sprint is on ESPN2 and ESPN3; Sprint Qualifying is on ESPN2 and ESPN3; Practice 1 is on ESPNU and ESPN Deportes.

If you don't have cable access to those TV channels, it's actually cheaper to watch on streaming services such as Sling, Fubo or ESPN Plus.

F1 on Sling TV 50% off your first month

Catch the majority of the 2024 F1 season with Sling Orange, which provides streaming access to ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC (via ESPN3). You get your first month half price, then it costs from $40 each month after. No contract, cancel at any time. What's to lose?

F1 on Fubo Free 7-day trial | $79.99 a month

Fubo includes ESPN (plus CBS, NBC, Fox, and ABC) so it's a great way to stream sports, including the 2024 F1 season. The app supports Roku, Fire TV and iOS/Android devices. No contract, cancel anytime.

Brazilian Grand Prix on ESPN+ ($10.99)

Click through to buy your ESPN+ subscription and watch all ESPN+ sports events live streams. Arguably the best deal, however, is the Disney Bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for just $16.99 per month (with ads) or $26.99 (ad-free).

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia, which means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front-row seat to the Brazilian Grand Prix.

There are no lock-in contracts for Kayo Sports, and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including NASCAR, the NRL, NHL, MLB and international cricket.

Once the trial is up, a subscription costs from $25 per month after a 7-day free trial.

Happy with highlights? 10Play will show free highlights of every 2024 F1 race. Use a VPN to watch your usual stream when traveling away from home.

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in the Netherlands

Viaplay and Viaplay Extra have the rights to live F1 practice, qualifiers and races in 2024.

Away from the Netherlands? Sign up for NordVPN, download the VPN app, connect to a server in the Netherlands, sign into your usual provider and enjoy an F1 live stream from anywhere.

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Spain

(Image credit: Red Bull Content Pool / Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images)

DAZN has the rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2026. The streaming service will show practice, qualifiers and races on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel. If you want a cheap Spanish F1 stream, you know what to do...

Watch F1 2024 on DAZN for €9.99 a month

DAZN has the rights to every 2024 F1 race in Spain, as well as a host of other sports including football, UFC and more. And it's only €9.99 a month. No contract, cancel anytime.

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in France

F1 TV Pro is no longer available in France. F1 is, however, available to watch on subscription-based French broadcaster Canal+ until 2029 – and that includes practice sessions, qualifiers and the grand prix themselves.

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in the rest of the world

How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Brazil Band continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch on every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro for $5.99 a month. You can also find coverage of practice and qualifying sessions on BandSports.

How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Croatia SportKlub is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2024 F1 World Championship in Croatia.

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Finland F1 TV Pro offers an official F1 live stream in Finland, alongside V Sport (Viaplay).

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Germany Sky Deutschland has the rights to show F1 races in 2024. Austrians visiting Germany can use NordVPN to access free live coverage on Servus TV or ORF.

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Italy Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy. Former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides pitlane reporting while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Japan DAZN has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore. Fuji TV will also broadcast all races, including practice, qualifying sessions, F1 Sprint events and Grand Prix live on Fuji TV Next Live Premium.

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Portugal Sport TV has the pay TV rights to F1 in Portugal until 2024. Subscription to the firm's streaming service costs from €6.99 a month.

How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix in Mexico Fox Sports has the official broadcasting rights to air the 2024 F1 in Mexico, with nine races set for Fox Sports Premium. It should also be remembered that you can live stream F1 in Mexico through the F1 TV Pro app at a cost of – hold onto your helmets! – $949 a year. That's compared to just $29.99 a year in India.