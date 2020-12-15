The best tech deals ahead of the Boxing Day and January sales

Congratulations, it looks like we're going to make it to the end of 2020. How about treating yourself to something nice by way of celebration?

The Boxing Day sales, swiftly followed – so smoothly you may not even notice – by the January sales, are a good time to do just that. Forget the disappointment of that well-meaning but ultimately useless gift from your aunt and get yourself a shiny new slice of tech to compensate.

Last year we saw Boxing Day deals on the Apple AirPods and HomePod, Sonos speakers, Sony XM3 wireless headphones, Amazon Echo speakers and Fire TV sticks, Denon AV receivers, plus Bluetooth speakers, music players, turntables, and more.

With more people than ever shopping online across the Christmas period, expect retailers to get extra competitive on price. We'll be keeping an eye out for new low prices on big-sellers from Black Friday such as the LG CX and the Sony A9 OLED TVs (especially in the 48-inch screen size), plus Sony WF-1000XM3 and XM4 headphones, Bose 700 noise-cancelling headphones and UE Boom wireless speakers.

Read on for our pick of the best TV, hi-fi and home cinema deals available online right now, and as the first deals from the Boxing Day sales appear online.

Boxing Day deals around the web

The best early Boxing Day deals

The best early Boxing Day deals

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen £49 £29 at Amazon (save £20)

The new Echo Dot swaps the puck design of its predecessors for a new orb-like shape that's said to sound significantly better. As the smallest speaker in the Echo range, it's ideal for adding Alexa to every room of the house, particularly with this 40% discount.View Deal

B&W 607 speakers £399 £299 at Peter Tyson (save £100)

"Dynamic and punchy", "well detailed with fine balance" and "versatile with positioning" – that's what we said on awarding this entertaining pair five stars. Save £100 on both black and white finish models, while stocks last.View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 £100 £79.95

Detailed and insightful sound, reliable Bluetooth, long battery life, two What Hi-Fi? Awards and now, an extra £20 off. These are great wireless earbuds now available at an even lower price.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 £149 at Amazon (save £71)

A new benchmark for true wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM3 combine effective active noise-cancelling with great sound and they're now down to their lowest ever price thanks to this deal.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 2020 11-inch from £769 £726 at Amazon

It's not a huge saving but it is the best iPad Pro deal around. The 2020 iPad Pro boasts Apple's fast A12Z Bionic processor, so it's ideal for creative types, gaming and video streaming. You can save over £60 on 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB wifi models at Amazon – they all come with a year's free Apple TV+, too! View Deal

Tidal music streaming 4 months from £4

We love Tidal so much, we gave the streaming subscription our 2020 What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year Award – and that was at its original monthly price. Now just £4 for four months thanks to this "Holiday" offer.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q80T QLED TV £1599 £1099 at Hughes (save £500)

This brand new model for 2020 is still down by £500, which is not quite as cheap as we saw over Black Friday but still a good deal. It's one step down from Samsung's flagship 4K TV and represented an excellent mid-range choice at launch. It's arguably the best TV you can buy for around £1000, particularly if you're a gamer.View Deal

Sonos One smart speaker £199 £169 at Sevenoaks (save £30)

A typically excellent Sonos speaker with voice control, the Sonos One is a stone cold five-star wireless speaker – and now it's even better value. View Deal

JBL Go 2 £30 £19 at Amazon

Speakers don't come much more portable than this little number. It's very affordable – especially now – sounds good, and comes in a range of bright, pearlescent colours (only some of which can be had for this low price). Small, bright and fun – it really is hip to be (almost) square.View Deal

Roku Streambar streaming soundbar £130 £99 (save £31)

Staying true to its streaming heritage, Roku's soundbar is a one-box solution that's designed to be plugged into your TV's HDMI port with minimal fuss – only this one has sound at its core with its soundbar form.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro £249 £195 at Laptops Direct (save £54)

Knock a big chunk – almost £60 – off the cost of Apple's noise-cancelling wireless buds with this deal. The AirPods Pro are a joy to use (especially with iOS devices) and sound great to boot.View Deal

New Echo Dot + 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited £109.93 £28.99 at Amazon

The new spherical Echo Dot (4th-gen) is a great way to affordably start or expand your voice-controlled home. Not only is it 42% off, you also get six months free of Amazon's streaming service (normally £10 per month).View Deal

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds £250 £239 at Sonic Direct (save £11)

The fantastic, five-star true wireless earbuds combine brilliant noise-cancelling tech with natural, dynamic sound. They're worthy challengers to the AirPods Pro and even a discount as modest as £11 is welcome.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3010i standmounts: £199 £179 at Amazon

"Exemplary budget bookshelf speakers for smaller living spaces", as we concluded in our five-star review. The 3010i are among the most engaging of their kind at this level. So even a discount as modest as £20 is most welcome.View Deal

Technics EAH-AZ70WE-K £240 £149.99 at Amazon (save £90)

Technics' first pair of wireless earbuds had a serious price cut for Black Friday and it's still live for Christmas. They produce a solid, punchy sound, are comfy to wear and the noise-cancelling does a solid job too. Be quick and you can save £90 off the silver finish.View Deal

Samsung UE50TU8500 50-inch 4K TV £749 £529 at Hughes

Simply put, thanks to the massive, early discount, this new Samsung is the best TV you can buy for £500. An accomplished all-round picture performance, surprisingly solid sound, and an operating system that’s both great to use and packed with streaming apps make this one of the biggest bargains around right now.View Deal

Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar £350 £299 at Richer Sounds

You can now save on this five-star 'bar from Yamaha – a deal so good, it even rhymes! It's a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed and spacious soundfield and tight, tonally balanced delivery. Take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity and the soundbar's single 4K-compatible HDMI input.View Deal

LG OLED65GX OLED TV £3499 £2041 at Appliances Direct (save £1058)

This brand new model for 2020 doesn't only offer the best OLED picture yet produced by LG, it also boasts a supremely thin and stylish chassis that's designed specifically for wall mounting. Best of all, it's already had a hefty discount.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 ANC headphones £ 300 £219 (save £81)

Sony's wireless noise-cancelling headphones are impressive across the board and their price is only getting lower. Their noise-cancelling is very impressive and they produce a wonderfully musical and detailed sound.View Deal

JVC TH-D227B soundbar £100 £40 at Currys (save £60)

This budget JVC soundbar has Bluetooth for wireless streaming as well as wired connections, so you can easily connect the soundbar to your TV or Blu-ray player. And its compact design is compatible with 17in and larger TVs. Oh, and it's now 60% off!

View Deal

Boxing Day sales TV deals

Samsung UE43TU7100 43-inch 4K TV £479 £399 at PRC Direct

This is more or less Samsung's cheapest model for 2020, and it's already had a hearty discount. It's a great TV for the money, too. it does a remarkably good job in terms of core picture and sound performance, and boasts the best, most-app packed operating system in the business. As long as you can live with only two HDMIs, there’s little reason not to buy.View Deal

Samsung UE50TU8500 50-inch 4K TV £749 £529 at Hughes

Simply put, thanks to the massive, early discount, this new Samsung is the best TV you can buy for £500. An accomplished all-round picture performance, surprisingly solid sound, and an operating system that’s both great to use and packed with streaming apps make this one of the biggest bargains around right now.View Deal

LG OLED55CX 2020 OLED TV £1799 £1399 at Richer Sounds (save £400)

Brand new for 2020, LG's superb CX has already shed £400 from its price. This is the most affordable model that has all of LG's latest picture technology, and it performs beautifully, taking the already excellent C9 and adding more dark detail, richer colours and better motion. It's got you covered for next-gen games consoles, too, thanks to HDMIs that support features such as VRR.View Deal

Samsung UE55TU8000 55-inch 4K TV £699 £499 at Peter Tyson

The 55-inch TU8000 launched at £699, received a five-star verdict from us when we reviewed it at £599, and is now available for just £499. A 4K TV this size and this good for under £500? It's almost too good to be true. Grab one while you can.View Deal

Sony KD-55A8 55-inch OLED TV £1999 £1399 at John Lewis (save £600)

Sony's top 2020 OLED is one of its best TVs yet. It majors on realism and authenticity, all without sacrificing punch and vibrancy. It sounds very good by prevailing standards, too, and boasts a smart, subtle design. Gamers looking to the next generation of consoles should pause to consider the lack of some HDMI features, but the A8 is otherwise an excellent all-rounder that will be a pleasure to own.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q90T QLED TV £1599 £1199 at Amazon

The Q90T offers Samsung's flagship 4K performance for 2020 (the Q95T adds the One Connect system but is identical in terms of picture) and is, predictably, rather excellent. It's brilliantly bright, vibrant and punchy, is packed with features such as VRR and ALLM, and its operating system is second to none. And now you can buy it with a discount.View Deal

LG OLED65GX 2020 OLED TV £3499 £2499 at Richer Sounds (save £1000)

This brand new model for 2020 doesn't only offer the best OLED picture yet produced by LG, it also boasts a supremely thin and stylish chassis that's designed specifically for wall mounting. Best of all, it's already had a hefty discount.View Deal

Panasonic TX-65GZ2000B OLED TV £4295 £3289 at AV Online

This is probably the very best TV that we tested in 2019. If you're after a 65-incher and money is no object, this is the telly to get. Not only does it boast an exemplary OLED picture that trumps even LG's own models, it's got a speaker system with genuine up-firing drivers for Dolby Atmos sound.View Deal

Sony KD-65AG9 65in OLED TV £3999 £2799 at Sevenoaks

Sony's 2019 Master Series OLED majors on picture authenticity and has one of the best sound solutions of any current TV - hidden actuators vibrate the whole screen to make an excellent sound that matches the on-screen action perfectly. View Deal

Boxing Day sales headphone deals

Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 £149 at Amazon (save £71)

A new benchmark for true wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM3 combine effective active noise-cancelling with great sound and they're now down to their lowest ever price.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 BT, ANC headphones £ 300 £219 (save £81)

Sony's wireless noise-cancelling headphones are impressive across the board and their price is only getting lower. Their noise-cancelling is very impressive and they produce a wonderfully musical and detailed sound.View Deal

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 £100 £79.95

Detailed and insightful sound, reliable Bluetooth, long battery life, two What Hi-Fi? Awards and now, an extra £20 off. These are another great option from a trusted audio brand when it comes to true wireless earbuds.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro £249 £195 at Laptops Direct (save £54)

Knock a big chunk (£54) off the cost of Apple's noise-cancelling wireless buds with this deal. The AirPods Pro are a joy to use (especially with iOS devices) and sound great to boot.View Deal

Technics EAH-AZ70WE-K £240 £149.99 at Amazon (save £90)

Technics' first pair of wireless earbuds has a serious price cut for Black Friday and it's still live for Christmas. They produce a solid, punchy sound, are comfy to wear and the noise-cancelling does a solid job too. Be quick and you can save £90 off the Silver finish.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats Pro £220 £159 at John Lewis (save £61)

We're fans of the Powerbeats Pros for a number of reasons. Build quality is excellent, as is their fit and list of useful features. These true wireless earbuds come into their own for exercise, so this new low price shouldn't be sniffed at – and you might want to put those fitness workouts to good use and move fast if you want a pair.View Deal

Boxing Day sales speaker deals

JBL Go 2 £30 £19 at Amazon

Speakers don't come much more portable than this little number. It's very affordable – especially now – sounds good, and comes in a range of bright, pearlescent colours (only some of which can be had for this low price). Small, bright and fun – it really is hip to be (almost) square.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen £49 £29 at Amazon (save £20)

The new Echo Dot swaps the puck design of its predecessors for a new orb-like shape that's said to sound significantly better. As the smallest speaker in the Echo range, it's ideal for adding Alexa to every room of the house, particularly with this 40% discount.View Deal

Bowers & Wilkins 607 speakers £399 £299 at Peter Tyson

"Dynamic and punchy", "well detailed with fine balance" and "versatile with positioning" – that's what we said on awarding this entertaining pair five stars. Save £70 on both black and white finish models, while stocks last.View Deal

KEF LS50 speakers £799 £599 at Sevenoaks

They may be a few years old now, and usurped in our affections by the LS50 Wireless, but if you're in the market for a great-looking, great-sounding pair of passive stereo speakers, this is a great deal.View Deal

JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker £120 £90 at Amazon

Small, pocketable and perfect for your travels, the Flip 4 is a talented little Bluetooth speaker with 12-hour battery life and a £40 saving at Richer Sounds. Yes, it has been superseded by the Flip 5, but the 4's still sonically stellar – and arguably more feature-packed than it's younger sibling.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker £100 £89 at Amazon

This petite Bluetooth speaker can take voice calls as well as play music, there's decent battery life and it's water-resistant, too. As well as Bluetooth audio and NFC pairing, you can also use the Bose Connect app to control your tunes.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3030i speakers £329 £279 at Sevenoaks (save £40)

On the hunt for a pair of budget bookshelf speakers? How about this five-star pair from Q Acoustics? Give them a bit of space to let the bass ports breathe and you'll be able to sit back and enjoy their wonderfully dynamic sound.View Deal

New Echo Dot + 6 months Amazon Music Unlimited £109.93 £28.99 at Amazon

The new spherical Echo Dot (4th-gen) is a great way to affordably start or expand your voice-controlled home. Not only is it 42% off, you also get six months free of Amazon's streaming service (normally £10 per month).View Deal

Wharfedale D320 budget speakers £199 £79 at Richer Sounds

We like the Wharfedale D320 speakers. They’re easy to get along with and will work well in a wide range of systems. And now you can save an impressive £120 at Richer Sounds.View Deal

Q Acoustics Concept 40 floorstanders £999 £699 at Hifix (save £300)

Five-star speakers from a few years back but good sound doesn't get old. With over £300 off the original price, these talented, easy-going speakers are now an absolute steal.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3020i speakers £249 £219 at AV Online

Small and sonically gifted, these excellent bookshelf speakers are a great budget buy and you can now save £30 at AV Online.View Deal

Sonos One smart speaker £199 £169 at Sevenoaks (save £30)

A typically excellent Sonos speaker with voice control, the Sonos One is a stone cold five-star wireless speaker – and now it's even better value.View Deal

Boxing Day sales hi-fi deals

Pro-Ject Debut Carbon DC turntable £369 £299 at Sevenoaks

A five-star turntable that has a similar level of longevity to the vinyl records themselves. Excellent sound, good build and easy to set up, plus it comes fitted with an Ortofon 2m Red cartridge.View Deal

Sony PS-HX500 record player £449 £269 at Amazon

If you want to archive your vinyl as hi-res digital audio files, this Sony turntable will allow you to do just that. Not only does it boast this useful tech, the PS-HX500 sounds sensational for the money. And it's now available with a solid saving at Sevenoaks.View Deal

Audio-Technica AT-LP3 £199 £149 at Currys

The AT-P3 is an automatic turntable which makes it a fuss-free entry-level option but it's also easily upgraded. Now available with a tidy £50 discount.View Deal

Apple iPod Touch 7th gen 32GB £199 £189 at BT Shop

The latest iPod Touch is in stock and on offer with this deal, delivering 32GB of storage, the A10 Fusion chip and 4-inch Retina display.View Deal

Marantz PM7000N amp + streamer £999 £889 at Sevenoaks

A £100 saving on a 2020 What Hi-Fi? Awards winner is not to be sniffed at, and this Marantz is a really special piece of kit. It's a practical, well furnished just-add-speakers streaming system that really impressed us with its entertaining performance.View Deal

Marantz CD6006 UK Edition £449 £369 at Richer Sounds

This 2019 Award-winning CD player has a crisp, exciting, insightful sound that's more informative than the standard version. Add in a solid build, smart finish and extensive connections, and this is a quality, well-featured player on a great deal.View Deal

Tidal music streaming 4 months from £4

We love Tidal so much, we gave the streaming subscription our 2020 What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year Award – and that was at its original monthly price. Now just £4 for four months thanks to this "Holiday" offer.View Deal

Cyrus soundKey DAC £100 £59 at Richer Sounds

The Cyrus soundKey is a handy little USB DAC and headphone amp that will greatly improve on the sound coming from your laptop, and giving you What Hi-Fi? Award-winning sound in your pocket.View Deal

6 months FREE Amazon Music with Echo Dot £109.93 £28.99

Not a Prime member? This is the deal for you! Buy a new, spherical Echo Dot from Amazon (for 42% off) and you'll get six whole months of Amazon Music Unlimited for nothing. Tunes are ad-free, you can listen offline, and you get unlimited skips. After the trial, the price reverts to £9.99 a month. View Deal

KEF LS50 speakers £799 £599 at Sevenoaks

They may be a few years old now, and usurped in our affections by the LS50 Wireless, but if you're in the market for a great-looking, great-sounding pair of passive stereo speakers, this is a great deal.View Deal

B&W 606 speakers £549 £399 at Peter Tyson

Save £150 on these Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins speakers, which combine great looks with class-leading sound. They're a great size and deliver an upbeat and entertaining sound.View Deal

Boxing Day sales home cinema deals

Panasonic DMP-BDT180EB £100 £79 at John Lewis

Vibrant colours, oodles of detail and a great sound? Sign us up! This cheap Panasonic HD Blu-ray player is a bargain at less than £80 and rock bottom for a disc spinner.View Deal

Panasonic DP-UB450EB 4K BD player £219 £174 at Amazon

The performance is virtually identical to the five-star, 4K Panasonic player above but this one offers both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support.View Deal

Dali Zensor 1 5.1 speaker package £906 £799 at Exceptional AV

Years on from launch and this award-winning speaker bundle is still an excellent shout. Their sound is articulate and detailed, with dialogue a particular big hitter and music still punchy and complex; a solid build too. Great audio just doesn't get old.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3010i cinema pack £895 £599 at Richer Sounds

This Q Acoustics package is based on its very good standmount speakers but still with a solid centre and a banging sub. It's an incredible deal with nearly £300 knocked off.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3050i cinema pack £1345 £999 at Richer Sounds

One of our top choice budget speaker packages and it's available with a tempting discount. Bags of big sound fun, sacks of detail and just terrific for your music too. Great, great value.View Deal

Boxing Day sales soundbar deals

Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar £350 £299 at Sevenoaks

You can now save on this five-star 'bar from Yamaha – a deal so good, it even rhymes! It's a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed and spacious soundfield and tight, tonally balanced delivery. Take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity and the soundbar's single 4K-compatible HDMI input.View Deal

JVC TH-D227B 2.0 Compact Sound Bar £100 £39.99 at Currys

This JVC soundbar has Bluetooth for wireless streaming as well as wired connections, so you can easily connect the soundbar to your TV or existing audio. It has a compact design that's compatible with TVs from 17” and over. Oh, and it's now less than half price! Bargain.

View Deal

Sky Soundbox soundbar £499 £209 at Sky

Sky's soundbar slash wireless speaker delivers a big sound from a small box. It has 4K-supporting HDMI input/output connections and a digital optical input, plus USB and Bluetooth connectivity for music. At this price, it's pretty tempting.View Deal

Sony HT-G700 £399 £299 at Hughes (save £100)

The cheaper option has the same discount, and £100 is certainly a great saving here. With a wireless sub and Dolby Atmos on board, it still packs plenty of features for its new low price, too.View Deal

Sony HT-S350 soundbar £299 £159 at Currys (save £140)

Be quick and you can nab Sony's 2.1-channel soundbar and wireless subwoofer combo for nearly half price at Amazon. We say be quick because, at the time of writing, this deal is selling fast... View Deal

Yamaha YSP-2700 soundbar £599 £499 at Peter Tyson

A five-star soundbar and sub with a handy discount; there's optical, coax, 3 x HDMI in, another HDMI out and support for Airplay, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi too. Once carefully placed, you'll get excellent dynamics with a wide soundstage and an even tonal balance.View Deal

Boxing Day sales Blu-ray player deals

LG UBK80 4K HDR Blu-ray player £199 £141 at Amazon

Not one we've tested but it's a good price point for a 4K player with HDR10 support. Its HDMI and optical connections are expanded with a front-panel USB socket for photo, music or video playback.View Deal

Sony UBP-X700 4K Blu-ray player £249 £189 at Amazon

This Award winner boasts virtually identical features to the Award-winning UBP-X800 but supports Dolby Vision HDR. It’ll take quite some rival to knock this superb 4K player off its five-star perch.View Deal

Panasonic DMP-BDT180EB £100 £79 at Richer Sounds

Vibrant colours, oodles of detail and a great sound? Sign us up! This cheap Panasonic HD Blu-ray player is a bargain at less than £80 and rock bottom for a disc spinner.View Deal

Sony UBP-X800M2 4K Blu-ray player £399 £289 at Sevenoaks

This Sony 4K Blu-ray player supports stunning Atmos and DTS:X sound, plus HDR images with BT.2020 colour. High resolution music is also supported, plus you can stream wireless music to your Bluetooth headphones for private listening. Winner.View Deal

Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player £399 £299 at Currys

Panasonic's top of the range 2018 player has got everything you need. HDR-wise you're covered with Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG. It's also a great choice for those with some serious surround sound as it supports 7.1-channel audio.View Deal

Boxing Day sales tablet deals

Apple iPad Pro 2020 11-inch from £769 £726 at Amazon

The 2020 iPad Pro boasts Apple's fast A12Z Bionic processor, so it's ideal for creative types, gaming and video streaming. You can save over £60 on 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB wifi models at Amazon – they all come with a year's free Apple TV+, too!View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 10.5 64GB wi-fi £529 £359 at Apple

You can score a massive £170 off a refurbished iPad Pro 64GB wi-fi (Gold) at the Apple Store. It's a 2017 model, so it misses out on a few of Apple's latest business features, but it's still a high-performing tablet at a bargain price.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (Angora Blue) £399 £299 at Amazon

Amazon has also knocked £70 off the 2019 Tab S6 Lite, which sports a 10.4in display, Dolby Atmos and four AKG-tuned internal speakers. Unlike its rival, the iPad, this tablet also comes with a stylus pen in the box.View Deal

Boxing Day sales Apple deals

Apple AiPods Pro £249 £195 at Laptops Direct

Knock a massive chunk – £54 – off the cost of Apple's noise-cancelling wireless buds with this deal. The AirPods Pro are a joy to use (especially with iOS devices) and sound great to boot.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) £159 £124.49 at Amazon

Technically and sonically better than before, the second generation AirPods offer unbeatable Bluetooth usability and decent sound quality. Save over £30 with this deal.View Deal

Apple AirPods with wireless charging £199 £159 at Amazon

Fancy the wireless charging AirPods? This tasty deal gets you Apple's flawless Bluetooth pairing and sophisticated sonics at over £30 off the typical price.View Deal