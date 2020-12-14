Best Boxing Day sales in Australia for 2020: discounted hi-fi, AV and more

While Australia's Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings have well and truly wrapped up, the discounts have already started to trickle in for the next massive local sales event – Boxing Day 2020.

On this page, we'll be getting together all the best Boxing Day deals in Australia for 2020, with everything hi-fi and AV, as well as all the early deals in the lead up to the sales.

This makes it the perfect place to get your discounted TVs, soundbars, headphones, speakers, smart home kit, and even smartphones, as we'll be seeing all the major online retailers like Amazon and eBay competing to offer up the lowest prices.

If you've been hanging out to get the latest Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones, or maybe a Sonos Beam soundbar, then there's a good chance that these hot products will be discounted at a few outlets.

Amazon

Catch

eBay

JB Hi-Fi

Microsoft

The Good Guys

Early Boxing Day 2020 deals

Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro | AU$314 on Catch (save AU$85) With the limited frequency of Apple discounts, you'll have to take the savings where they come, so this AU$82 discount from Catch is about as good as you'll get for now on the AirPods Pro. Get yourself the flagship true wireless units to pair with your iPhone.View Deal

Sennheiser PXC 550-II noise-cancelling headphones | AU$289 (was AU$549; save AU$260) Those looking for a solid alternative to the Bose and Sony noise-cancelling headphones are in luck, Sennheiser's latest PXC-550 II cans are reduced by a very solid 46%. They feature up to 30 hours battery life, touch pad controls, smart pause when removing from your head, and (of course) the Sennheiser sound that the brand is known for.View Deal

Marshall Monitor II ANC headphones | AU$349 (was AU$449; save AU$100) The Monitor II ANC from Marshall offers up the rock 'n roll aesthetic and heritage of the amplifier behemoth with some of the more modern comforts brought about by recent noise-cancelling headphones. You can score a AU$100 discount from Amazon right now and nab yourself cans with a 30-hour battery life, comfortable design, solid sound, and of course, noise-cancelling.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$476 (was AU$599, save AU$123) The supremely stylish successor to the Bose QC35 II, Bose's aptly titled Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 offer comfort, class, and competent cancelling along with the clear audio that Bose is known for. Their noise-cancelling tech also helps to filter out background audio coming through the mic, so they're fantastic for making calls with too. In this extended Cyber Monday deal from Amazon, you can save AU$180 off the RRP.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3 | AU$129 at Kogan (save AU$130) Beats has made quite a name for itself for its punchy, bass-centric audio, and while it hasn't been as big a hit with audio purists, if you're looking for some powerful tunes during your workout, this is an awesome price on the Powerbeats 3 wireless neckband in-ears.View Deal

Home entertainment

Sony 65-inch A8G OLED 4K TV | AU$2,994 (RRP AU$3,795, save AU$801) If you want a true OLED TV, Sony is one of the (if not the) best options to go with, but these tellies can come with a hefty price tag. Save yourself AU$800 at The Good Guys and pick up this 65-inch 4K unit, with its best-in-class motion processing and rich, vibrant colours.View Deal

Sonos One | AU$245 (RRP AU$299, save AU$54) Whether you're looking to add another unit to your existing Sonos home sound system, or are looking for a singular smart speaker to get some music into your house, the Sonos One is an excellent choice for its convenient connectivity and rich sound. The Good Guys has cut the price down to AU$245, and it's available in black or white.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | AU$49 on Amazon (save AU$80) With a discount well over half price, this Amazon Echo Show 5 is a great stepping stone to setting up a smart home, or for a simple way to get a screen and speaker accessible in your life. You have a choice of the Charcoal version or the Sandstone colour, both at the same price.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | AU$109 (save AU$120) For those thinking that the above 5-inch screen on the Show 5 is a touch too small, you can opt instead for the Echo Show 8 and still be spending considerably less than the brand new Show 10. You'll get a bigger screen with a higher resolution and a speaker that boasts bigger sound too. Now's your time to pounce with the solid AU$120 saving on this Amazon smart device.View Deal

Other

FIFA 20 on Xbox One | AU$9 (RRP AU$69.95, save AU$60.95) What better stocking filler is there than a five-dollar video game? Since the release of FIFA 21, last year's instalment has dropped to a ridiculously low price for PS4. Most retailers are selling this game for between AU$20 to AU$30, so this price is an absolute steal. Available from the official eBay store of EB Games.View Deal

What to expect on Boxing Day 2020

There isn't necessarily a consensus on where Boxing Day got its name, but there's no doubt that all the countries that celebrate it agree that the day after Christmas Day is a great chance to score some great savings!

As we mentioned earlier, we fully expect the online retail giants Amazon and eBay to be offering up a wealth of savings in Australia, selling everything from Nintendo Switch consoles to Sonos smart speakers at a special price.

While specialist retailers might have a few deals here and there as well, generally the bigger savings can be found at the biggest retailers, so keep an eye on the likes of JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys and Harvey Norman.

As for what items you'll likely see discounted, there's no doubt Amazon will lower its prices on some smart home kit like its Echo devices and Philips Hue smart lightglobes, and we may see the previous generation flagship consoles (PS4 Pro and Xbox One X) go for less as well.