Sony 70in 4K TV drops again in Prime Day deals – now half price

Unsurprisingly, some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals are on 4K TVs, from a $429 55in LG TV to a $749 65in TCL TV and everything in between. But if your budget and size ambitions are even bigger, we've found the deal for you.

Both Amazon and Walmart are currently offering 50 per cent off a 70in Sony 4K TV – it's now $1000, down from its original $1998 price tag.

Sony XBR70X830F 70in 4K TV $1998 $1000 at Amazon

This Sony 4K inch TV has a huge discount to match its huge screen size. Benefit from Sony's 4K HDR Processor X1, 4K X-Reality Pro and Wide Color Gamut with Triluminos Display. And save $1000.View Deal

This Sony sports a 4K panel with HDR support and Sony's top LCD picture processing technology. Android TV hosts all the apps you'd want – Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Video, Hulu, HBO Now and more – and there's built-in support for Google Chromecast and Google Assistant voice control too.

It's missing Dolby Vision HDR support, but that appears to be the only omission from this Sony's fully-featured spec sheet.

This is a fantastic 4K TV deal if ever we've seen one.

