Samsung 70" 4K now just $550 at Best Buy in Black Friday countdown

Some Black Friday deals are gone in a matter of minutes. This one will be around until 10pm pacific time (PT) at the latest, depending on how long stocks last – but it's on now at Best Buy.

And this offer is big – literally. It's a large, 70-inch 4K UHD smart TV with both HDR10+, free shipping and bearing the Samsung name – for $350 off its regular $899.99 list price.

Samsung UN70NU6070FXZA 70" 4K UHD smart TV $900 $550 at Best Buy

This thin-bezel Samsung boasts a quad-core processor and Dolby Digital Plus sound system through its two 10W speakers. A 70-inch 4K UHD TV with HDR10+ support and HDMI, USB and Ethernet ports for connection to a wide variety of input devices alongside wifi – and a massive saving. It's only on today though, so be quick... View Deal

While we've not reviewed this model personally, it's an awful lot of Samsung 4K UHD display for not too much money, and the super-thin black bezels should make for a cinematic experience.

Again, time is of the essence, so if you're looking for a large-screen Samsung ahead of Black Friday, this Best Buy Samsung deal could be the one...

