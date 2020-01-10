Q Acoustics expands 3000i range with powerful 3030i standmount loudspeaker

British audio outift Q Acoustics has added a new model to its already five-strong 3000i loudspeaker range: the 3030i standmount. It has, says the firm, been engineered to provide more powerful bass performance in a conveniently compact size.

The 3030i fits into the 2018-release range between the five-star 3020i standmount speaker and 3050i floorstander – also a five-star product at this publication. What's most interesting here is that while the elegant, compact appearance of the 3020i clearly remains in the new 3030i, the latest offering derives its woofer design from the larger and more powerful 3050i floor-standing model.

This 165mm (6.5-inch) woofer features a new motor with copper clad aluminium windings and has been optimised for use in a smaller cabinet. This, says Q Acoustics, allows the 3030i to go right down to 46Hz at low-end. The tweeter and mounting arrangement, meanwhile, are taken directly from the 3050i to handle the high-frequencies.

The internal volume of the 3020i is more than double that of the smaller bookshelf speaker – a design which contributes to the bass extension – but its sleek and stylish aesthetic promises to complement rather than overwhelm its surroundings.

Point to Point (P2P) bracing, tech which was first introduced in the flagship Concept 500 speaker, should maintain high cabinet rigidity and low distortion, and the bespoke stands promise both excellent stability and, of course, the optimal listening height of the tweeter. The 3030i will be available in four finishes: Arctic White, Carbon Black, Graphite Grey and English Walnut.

The Q Acoustics 3030i will be available from February 2020, priced at £329/$399.

