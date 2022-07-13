Crazy Prime Day TV deal drops LG OLED below $700

No longer is the best picture quality the reserve of high-priced big screens. OLED has come to the 48-inch size, and now thanks to Prime Day you don't have to pay the nose for it either.

At Amazon, the 48-inch LG A1 OLED TV is now only $677 (opens in new tab) in the Prime Day TV sales. This is the lowest price we've seen for this model and one of the cheapest OLED TV prices, period.

LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2021 debuted at $1200 just 12 months ago, so this easily ranks as one of the best OLED TV deals around.

We haven't reviewed LG's entry-level A1 range, but if the company's track record with OLEDs is anything to go by, you won't be disappointed – especially at this price.

It may be the lowest-spec'd of LG's 2021 OLED models, but it still has premium features aplenty to accompany its OLED screen. With a 4K HDR 60Hz display, LG's A1 series offers an excellent option for non-gamers who want a low-cost OLED for movies and TV.

It misses out on the next-gen HDMI 2.1 features of some more expensive models but does support eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and uses the same Alpha 7 Gen 4 processor as the more expensive B1 range. And Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode and Cinema HDR are supported, too, alongside built-in access to video streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

After a smaller-screen OLED? This LG should be snapped up pronto.

