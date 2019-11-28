Best Apple Black Friday deal: new 10.2in iPad now $250 at Walmart

Apple's 7th generation iPad (32GB) is heavily discounted in Walmart's Black Friday sale. This is headline news indeed – it was only launched on 25th September.

The brand-new iPad boasts a larger 10.2-inch retina LED-backlit display with IPS technology, an upgrade from its 2018-launched predecessor. It's an Apple tablet aimed at business users and creatives, with the added support for a full-size keyboard and pencil (sold separately).

You see, it's so new we feel the need to establish its place in the market before we even come to Walmart's discounted Black Friday deals price: just $250 down from $329.

Under the hood is an A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture and embedded M10 coprocessor, and it runs iPadOS – a variant of Apple's 2019 iOS 13, optimized specifically for the iPad. You also get an 8MP rear camera with 1080p HD video recording at 30fps, and a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front snapper.

Our advice: this is likely the best Apple Black Friday deal you'll see on a new iPad. We don't think this deal will last long. For $250, someone's holiday gift is now taken care of...

