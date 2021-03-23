Amazon Spring Sale: save 40% off Echo speakers and Fire TV devices

Amazon is celebrating Spring in the best way possible – by slashing the price of a bunch of Amazon devices. There are serious savings on Amazon Echo smart speakers, Fire TV devices, tablets and more. Here's the the cream of the Amazon Spring Sale crop...

Let's start with a big price drop: 40% off the five-star Echo Dot (4th Generation) smart speaker, which combines brilliant Alexa voice controls with surprisingly detailed sound. They are normally £50, but you can bag one now for £29.99. At that price, it would almost be rude not to.

After an entertainment upgrade? There's 20% off the five-star Fire TV Stick 4K (was £49.99, now £39.99). With support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos, it's a great option for those with a passion for both picture and sound. There's also £50 off the five-star Fire TV Cube. Amazon's most advanced 4K streamer has shed its usual £109.99 RRP in favour of a more appealing £59.99.

Want a bit more oomph? There's £30 off the four-star Amazon Echo Studio. Amazon's beefiest smart speaker is ideal for those who want to stream CD-quality and hi-res audio from Amazon Music HD. It drops from £189.99 to £159.99.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) £49.99 £29.99

Amazon's ball-shaped smart speaker is arguably its best-value Echo device yet. It's compact enough to fit into any room and the sound is decent for the size. At £30, it's an absolute steal.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K £49.99 £39.99

This 4K video streaming dongle is fantastic value at its normal price of £50, so it's a real bargain at £30. It supports Dolby Atmos and HDR, and has all the apps you wish for.



View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube £109.99 £59.99

This is the fastest and most powerful Fire TV device around. It gets you slicker operation and streaming, and lets you control your soundbar and AV receiver. At £60, it's a no-brainer.View Deal

Amazon Echo Studio £189.99 £159.99

Amazon's take on Apple's HomePod contains five speakers for wide sound dispersion, and Dolby Atmos tech to make the audio more immersive. It adapts its sound to suit the dimensions of your room, plus there are all the usual Alexa smarts on board too.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 7 16GB £49.99 £34.99

The 2019 version of Amazon's cheapest tablet boasts more power and more storage than the old model. You get a 7in screen and, thanks to Alexa, you can use your voice to play videos. A brilliant budget all-rounder.

View Deal

In the market for a dirt-cheap Fire tablet? The Amazon Fire 7 16GB is Amazon's most affordable tablet. It's a brilliant budget all-rounder (was £49.99, now £34.99). Push the boat out a bit and you can pick up the 8-inch Fire HD 8 tablet for £64.99 (was £89.99). There's also a chunky £45 off the five-star 10-inch HD10 tablet (was £149.99, now £104.99).

Prefer your smart speakers with a screen? Amazon has cut £50 off the Echo Show 8 (was £119.99, now £69.99).

Finally, if you're in the market for wireless earbuds, the Amazon Echo Buds are currently half price (was £119.99, now £59.99). They offer decent noise-cancellation for the money and at 50% off they're worth considering. Here's a list of our favourite wireless earbuds if you want to weigh up your options.

The Amazon Spring Sale runs from now until 31st March 2021, new deals launching every day. Keep an eye on our best Amazon Echo deals and Fire TV deals page for all the lowest prices.

MORE:

Read our in-depth review of the Amazon Echo Studio smart speaker

Save big with week's best Amazon Echo deals

Gamer? Here are today's best PS5 deals