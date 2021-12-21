Liverpool vs Leicester live stream and how to watch the Carabao Cup matches

Leicester will be hoping for a repeat of their last game against Liverpool when they head to Anfield on Wednesday for this Carabao Cup quarter-final. The Foxes won 3-1 back in February and, with Liverpool likely to rotate their squad heavily, Brendan Rodgers could see this as an opportunity for some silverware in a season that has so far failed to take off. Make sure you know how to watch a Liverpool vs Leicester live stream wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool vs Leicester live stream Date: 22nd December Kick off: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET Location: Anfield, Liverpool Free trial: Kayo Sports Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN+ AUS stream: BeIN Sports / Kayo Sports UK: Not on TV

Liverpool's winning streak hit a blip at the weekend against Tottenham thanks in no small part to a makeshift midfield, but with Jurgen Klopp frequently fielding a second-string side in this competition, don't be surprised to see a number of fresh faces, despite the sterner opposition.

Leicester have had back-to-back games postponed due to Covid outbreaks so it remains to be seen how that will affect the Foxes' stop-start season. They haven't won away since the end of October, and with a threadbare defence it'll take a minor miracle to stop Liverpool from scoring.

It's a 7.45pm BST kick-off (2.45pm ET) on Wednesday, 22nd December, at Anfield. Sadly, the match is not on UK TV but you can catch it on US and Australia streaming services. Read on to find out how to watch a Liverpool vs Leicester live stream wherever you are in the world.

Liverpool vs Leicester live stream for free

Those in Australia can watch Liverpool vs Leicester for free with a Kayo Sports free trial. BeIn Sports is the rights holder for the Carabao Cup in Australia and you can tune into BeIn Sports on the Kayo Sports platform.

You can sign up to the Kayo Sports 14-day free trial, enjoy the game, and then either cancel or continue to enjoy all the great sports on the platform for as long as you like.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch Kayo from abroad as if you were back at home in Australia.

Watch a Liverpool vs Leicester live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Carabao Cup rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Carabao Cup, you may wish to choose 'Australia' to access Kayo Sports.

3. Then head over to Kayo on your browser or device and enjoy a Liverpool vs Leicester stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

US: Liverpool vs Leicester live stream

ESPN is the Carabao Cup rights holder in the States. You can catch Liverpool vs Leicester on ESPN+ which can be viewed through the ESPN+ app on all good smart platforms.

Subscription to EPSN+ costs just $5.99 per month or $13.99 per month as part of a triple threat with Disney+ and Hulu which represents an excellent deal for a tonne of sports and entertainment content.

Going to be outside the country at the time of the match? You can use a VPN to watch ESPN+ from abroad as if you were back at home in the States.

Canada: Liverpool vs Leicester live stream

Those in Canada, Austria, Spain, Germany, Andorra, Italy, Spain, San Marino and Switzerland can catch the action on sports streaming service DAZN which offers fairly low monthly prices and lots of live sport.

The price will depend on your region but the service also promises access to many other sports including UFC, F1 and other domestic and continental football competitions. Well worth a try.

AUS & NZ: Liverpool vs Leicester live stream

You can watch Liverpool vs Leicester in Australia and New Zeland on beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show Liverpool vs Leicester, with the game kicking off at 6.45am AEDT and 8.45am NZDT. It should be finishing up in time for your cornflakes.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports and watch on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Even better, beIN offers a free two week trial. You can cancel it at any time. If you don't cancel, it automatically renews at a cost of $19.99 per month.

You can also get BeIn through Kayo which includes a 14-day free trial.

Carabao Cup fixtures

Tuesday 21st December

7:45pm: Arsenal vs Sunderland

Wednesday 22nd December

7.45pm: Brentford vs Chelsea

7.45pm: Liverpool vs Leicester

7.45pm: Tottenham vs West Ham United