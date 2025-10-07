When Amazon launched their Omni QLED range of TVs in 2023, they were met with inevitable excitement. With solid picture performance, an established Fire TV platform, and a reasonable price tag, these TVs are loved by many.

Out of all the sizes, our favourite is the 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED, which we're glad to say is now available at Amazon for just £360.

The whopping £290 price drop makes this Award-winning TV only £10 more expensive than the record-low price we saw back in May. Snap it up now or take a browse of our Amazon Prime Big Deal Days guide for other TV deals.

Save 45% Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED QL50F601: was £650 now £360 at Amazon If you're on a budget but are not prepared to compromise on size or features, then this Omni QLED TV from Amazon is one of the most affordable options. With £290 slashed from the price, you can't beat it when shopping on a budget. In fact, it's got the top spot for its budget price in our best 50-inch TVs guide, and that was at full price. We've praised it for its packed-out specs and consistent picture quality, and you should be praising it for this stellar price.

The 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is what we called "a budget TV with rare all-round ability" when we first got our hands on it in 2023. And we gave it a What Hi-Fi? Award and five-star rating thanks to its consistent, considered performance and impressive feature set.

So, let's talk about these features. With this budget-friendly Amazon entry, you're getting a 4K/60Hz QLED panel and a robust suite of HDR support that includes HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision IQ, alongside full-array local dimming with 80 discrete zones. Of course, as an Amazon TV, it features the Fire TV smart platform, which is superior to many smart TV platforms in terms of usability and app support.

For gamers, the Omni QLED is certainly one to consider when it comes to the best gaming TVs. It offers support for VRR, ALLM and HDR10+ across all four of the set's HDMI ports. And it can definitely handle new-gen consoles like the PS5 or Xbox Series X seamlessly.

All of this led us to say in our full review: "The standard of budget TVs is lower now than it has been in years, but that’s not to take away from the Omni QLED’s performance, which is markedly more assured, considered, and authentically cinematic than expected at this level, now or in the past."

And right now, if you're looking for a budget TV that is still top-quality, then the 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is one heck of a deal at just £360 at Amazon.

