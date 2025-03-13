Australian Grand Prix 2025 live stream: how to watch the F1 online from anywhere

Watch Australian Grand Prix live stream 2025

You can watch Australian Grand Prix live streams for FREE on ORF in Austria, RTL Zwee in Luxembourg, RTBF in Belgium, and 10Play in Australia. Away from home? Use a VPN to tune in to your usual stream from abroad. We have full details on how to watch Australian Grand Prix live streams from anywhere just below.

Australian Grand Prix 2025: preview

The opening race of the season being staged at Albert Park just feels right, but this is no ordinary curtain-raiser. At least three teams' driver pairings don't have a clear hierarchy, so for McLaren, Ferrari and Williams, it's every man for himself in Melbourne.

As much as everybody wants to beat Max Verstappen, the key battles this weekend are between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, and Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, and the former could well be the most intriguing of the lot.

Norris might have won the drivers' title last season were it not for a multitude of errors, the majority of them from pole, and in case Piastri needed any further incentive to shine at his home GP, no Australian driver has ever made the top three at this event.

While the McLaren looked like the car to beat in pre-season testing, with the Red Bull seemingly lagging, the conditions Down Under will be drastically different. There could, however, be rain on Sunday.

Here's all the info on where to watch free F1 live streams anywhere in the world for the Australian Grand Prix.

Australian Grand Prix 2025 free live streams

Free F1 live streams of every race are available in three countries: Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg. There are also free extended highlights on offer in the UK and Australia.

Australia

10Play offers a free live stream of 2025 Australian GP, along with free highlights of every race this season.

Austria:

ORF is streaming the entire 2025 Australian Grand Prix weekend for free.

Luxembourg:

RTL Zwee has the rights to every 2025 Formula 1 race.

Belgium:

RTBF serves up free F1 live streams in Belgium (email registration required).

UK

Channel 4 airs free highlights of every F1 race.

Use NordVPN to access your usual free stream when abroad

Watch Australian Grand Prix 2025 live from anywhere

Most F1 live streams are location-sensitive. So, you won't be able to access your home service when travelling abroad. A VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a small but powerful app that lets you select your preferred location and thus unblock any F1 live stream – including the free streams in Australia, Austria, Luxembourg and Belgium.

NordVPN is our pick of the best VPN services. It's affordable, fast, and easy to use. Try it risk-free for 30 days and see for yourself.

How to use a VPN for any Australian GP live stream

1. Sign up to the VPN of your choice. NordVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the F1, you may wish to choose Austria for ORF.

3. Then head over to ORF on your browser or device and enjoy the free F1 live stream of the 2025 Australian GP.

How to watch Australian Grand Prix 2025 on your mobile device

In the US, iOS and Android users can stream every race live and on demand via the F1 TV Pro app.

In the UK, fans will need to subscribe to either Sky or Now and watch the Australian Grand Prix via the Sky Go or Now apps.

How to watch Australian Grand Prix 2025 in 4K Ultra HD

In the UK, you can watch the Australian Grand Prix, along with every F1 race, in 4K via Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck. You'll need to subscribe to an Ultra HD package and have a 4K TV.

Head over to the Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD channel to watch every race, qualifying and practice in 4K and HDR.

If you want to get the very best picture quality out of the 4K HDR stream, check out our guide to the best TV settings for watching Formula 1.

Sky does not offer Dolby Atmos sound but subscribers can enjoy the action in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

If you're in Australia, you can catch every race in 4K on Kayo Sports, but you will need the Kayo Basic subscription for AU$35 a month to access high resolution content.

F1 season pass

F1 TV Pro includes live HD coverage of every F1 practice, qualifier and race. No ad breaks.

Fans in the US can subscribe to F1 TV Pro for just $10.99 a month or $84.99 per year, while those in the Netherlands can snag it for just €11.90 a month.

In India, F1 TV Pro is just $3.99 a month or $29.99 a year after the 7-day free trial.

The service is available in over 188 countries – but not the UK (you can use the basic 'Access' version for live timings but you can't watch any races live).

F1 TV Pro is available via the F1 TV website, iOS/Android apps, Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Google TV and other mobile devices.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $3.99/month (cheapest)

– $3.99/month (cheapest) F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99/month

– $4.99/month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.99/month

– $5.99/month F1 TV Pro in Netherlands – €11.90/month

– €11.90/month F1 TV Pro in USA – $10.99/month

– $10.99/month F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $129/month

Watch Australian Grand Prix 2025 live streams in the USA

In the USA, the Australian Grand Prix is being shown on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

Qualifying is on ESPNU; Practice 3 is on ESPN3 and ESPN Plus; Practice 2 is on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes; Practice 1 is on ESPNews, ESPN Plus.

If you don't have cable access to those TV channels, it's actually cheaper to watch on streaming services such as Sling, Fubo or ESPN Plus.

Watch Australian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Australia

Every session of the 2025 Australian Grand Prix will be free to watch on Network 10 and the 10Play streaming service.

Fox Sports, meanwhile, has the rights to show every live F1 race in Australia. That means Foxtel and Kayo Sports subscribers get a front-row seat too.

There are no lock-in contracts for Kayo Sports, and it gives you access to over 50 other sports events including NASCAR, the NRL, NHL, MLB and international cricket.

Once the trial is up, a subscription costs from $25 per month after a 7-day free trial.

10Play will also show free highlights of every 2025 F1 race.

How to watch Australian Grand Prix 2025 live in the Netherlands

F1 TV Pro offers live coverage F1 practice, qualifiers and races in 2025. F1 fans can also watch on Viaplay and Viaplay. NOS will provide free Dutch GP coverage.

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix 2025 live in Spain

DAZN has the exclusive rights to show Formula 1 in Spain until the end of 2026. The streaming service will show practice, qualifiers and races on its exclusive DAZN F1 channel. If you want a cheap Spanish F1 stream, you know what to do...

How to watch Australian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in France

All live races are available to watch on French broadcaster Canal+ until 2029 – that gets you full, live coverage of the 2025 F1 season, including practice sessions, qualifiers and every Grand Prix. The Bahrain, Monaco, United States and Mexico City Grands Prix will be shown on free-to-air C8.

How to watch Australian Grand Prix 2025 live in the rest of the world

How to watch Australian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Brazil Band continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch on every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro for just $5.99 a month.

How to watch Australian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Croatia SportKlub is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2025 F1 World Championship in Croatia.

How to watch Australian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Finland F1 TV Pro offers an official F1 live stream in Finland. Subscription is pricier than in some other countries: €10.99 a month or €109.99 a year. The F1 is also broadcast on Viaplay's V Sport.

How to watch Australian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Germany Sky Germany has the rights to show F1 races in 2025. The Bahrain, Hungarian, Belgian, Dutch, Italian, Azerbaijan and Las Vegas Grands Prix are shown for free on RTL, as well as Saturday Sprints and Qualifying sessions. Austrians visiting Germany can use NordVPN to access their usual free live coverage from abroad.

How to watch Australian Grand Prix 2025live stream in Italy Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy. Former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides pitlane reporting while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

How to watch Australian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Japan Both DAZN and Fuji TV hold the rights to Formula 1 in Japan for the 2025 season.

How to watch Australian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Mexico Fox Sports has the official broadcasting rights to air the 2025 F1 in Mexico, with nine races set for Fox Sports Premium. Free-to-air TV station Canal 5 will offer coverage of the 2025 Mexican GP (26th Oct). You can also live stream F1 in Mexico through the F1 TV Pro app at a cost of – hold onto your helmets! – $999 a year. That's compared to just $29.99 a year in India.

How to watch Australian Grand Prix 2025 live stream in Portugal DAZN holds the rights to F1 in Portugal until 2027. A subscription to the streaming service costs from €16.99 a month.

