We love this classic Denon hi-fi system and it's dropped to its lowest-ever price in the Black Friday sales

Looking for a classic slice of five-star hi-fi this Black Friday? Denon's long-standing D-M41DAB is a tried and trusted all-in-one solution capable of spinning CDs and it's become firm favourite at What Hi-Fi? Towers over the years.

For those who don't want or have the room to fuss about with multiple boxes, and instead just want something affordable, compact and very capable – this Denon set-up ticks all those boxes.

The full system with matching speakers included usually costs £399, but in a surprise Black Friday twist, you can get the whole package for just £250 at Amazon!

This is the first time we've seen such a big price drop for this classic piece of Denon hi-fi. It's a terrific-sounding microsystem too, with multiple What Hi-Fi? Award wins to its name, and its compact footprint means you'll be able to fit it in just about anywhere in the house.

Deal includes speakers! Denon D-M41DAB was £399 now £250 at Amazon (save £149)

This five-star micro system might be a slight blast from the past, but it's still a very convenient and affordable way to get into the world of hi-fi. DAB, CD playback, Bluetooth streaming and a remote control are all included and sound quality remains superb for the money. Deal applies to black finish.

Five stars

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

The five-star Denon D-M41DAB microsystem has been ticking along for several years now, and the fact that it is still around is a testament to its impressive ability. Products like this may not be as fashionable these days in light of cutting-edge wireless smart speakers, but the compact Denon has hi-fi heritage running through its veins and getting this kind of performance for such an affordable price is unheard of these days.

Of course, the Denon RCD-M41DAB system makes most sense if you have a CD collection but it also features Bluetooth streaming so you can play your Spotify playlists wirelessly too. Add in DAB/FM radio, line level RCA and two optical inputs for plugging in analogue and digital sources, a subwoofer output and a headphone jack, and you have a versatile, do-it-all hi-fi system now at a ridiculously good price.

Sound-wise, the Denon is detailed, dynamically expressive and has an agile, spirited way with rhythms. The presentation is evenly balanced across the frequencies, too, and it is as confident with lively, energetic pieces as with softer, moodier tracks. We said in our original review: "The combination of low-end stability and dynamic sensibilities leaves us with a remarkably human performance for a hi-fi system at this price."

What's great about this deal is that it includes Denon's own speakers as part of the package. Previously we've seen discounts on the main unit only, so it's great that you're getting the complete set-up and saving money at the same time.

Further down the line, you could even upgrade the system by swapping out the supplied speakers out for another bookshlf model We think something like the Wharfedale Diamond 12.1, or Dali Spektor 2 would all make for great partners. If you're feeling particularly adventurous you could always go for a pair of vintage second-hand speakers from eBay.

The Denon microsystem is a great budget buy and we think this terrific deal price of £249 at Amazon could be one of the best Black Friday hi-fi deals we'll see this year.

MORE:

Our pick of the best hi-fi systems you can buy

How to build the prefect hi-fi system

Our pick of the best Black Friday deals live right now