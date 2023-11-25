This Black Friday deal on Bowers & Wilkins' iconic Zeppelin speaker absolutely rocks

There are very few speakers that can aesthetically match the iconic, blimp-shaped form of Bowers & Wilkin's Zeppelin Bluetooth speaker. It's long been a favourite of ours, and while it may have cost a pretty penny upon release, prices have fallen significantly since that time.

The Zeppelin originally retailed at around £700, but more recently the price has hovered around the £550-600 mark. But the Black Friday sales have dropped that price even lower to just £499 at Amazon – which means now could be the time to snap up this unique wireless speaker if you're after something a little different.

Best Black Friday B&W Zeppelin deal

B&W Zeppelin was £699 now £499 at Amazon (save £200)

We usually see the Zeppelin hover around the £550-600 mark, but Black Friday has dragged this price down even more at Amazon. It's still pricey and you might prefer the Sonos Era 300 alternative for its spatial audio talents, but the Zeppelin lives up to its reputation by offering an open, expansive sound presentation alongside agile bass and some serious musical heft. A real crowd-pleaser and worth considering with £200 off.

Read our B&W Zeppelin review

The B&W Zeppelin is easily one of the coolest-looking wireless speakers on the planet. With that bold, blimp-shaped design and high-quality construction, it's immediately recognisable as one of the most arresting speakers you'll ever come across. It really is a sight to behold.

It's also a sound to behold, if such a saying exists. Sure, we'd like more hi-res support, but overall that large, oval shape goes a long way to delivering a weighty, broad sound that fills up rooms without a hint of trouble. Even when you whack up the volume to the upper echelons, the Zeppelin has no problem keeping its composure and avoiding distortion, harshness or a hint of sonic interference.

The Zeppelin isn't badly kitted out with features, either, boasting support from the B&W music app, multi-room functionality (via AirPlay 2) and Alexa voice control.

While rivals such as the newer, five-star Sonos Era 300 exist and won us over with superb features (including hi-res support) and spatial audio, the iconic B&W Zeppelin still looks sublime and sounds superb, making a sonic centrepiece for your living room or kitchen that will certainly stand out. We've got a lot of love for it, and if you pick one up at Amazon at this current deal price, we think you will too.

