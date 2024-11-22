I've picked out the best Black Friday wireless speaker deals – but should you wait for better prices?

It's so hard to know what the best move is during the Black Friday sales. Yes, prices can look tempting when they drop, but how do you know you're getting the absolute best price possible? After all, nobody likes to get a brand new wireless speaker home, only to look online a few days later and discover they could've had it at an even better price.

That's where we come in. This page has rounded up some of the best Black Friday deals on wireless speakers (including smart speakers) and Bluetooth speakers, with advice on whether you should buy now, hold your horses or simply avoid altogether. Talk about making your life easier.

Black Friday wireless speaker and smart speaker deals

Sonos Era 300

Sonos Era 300 was £449 now £329 at Amazon (save £120)

Sonos' spatial audio smart speaker has earned its five-star stripes, serving up detailed sound, punchy bass and excellent dynamics. Stock is low for this lowest-ever price but you can grab the Sonos Era 300 if you're sharpish, or chance your arm with the retailers below for a slightly less juicy discount.

Lowest price on white finish

Five stars



Price check: £339 at John Lewis, £359 at Currys

This is definitely a deal to go for if you're hunting for an outstanding smart wireless speaker. The Sonos Era 300 is a former What Hi-Fi? Award winner and a product that we'd recommend wholeheartedly, so now that it's hit its lowest price, we'd urge you to investigate. The Era 300 likely won't get any lower than this during Black Friday: if you're thinking of getting one, now is likely the time to do so.

Verdict: Grab one while you can

Sonos Era 100

Sonos Era 100 was £249 now £189 at Sonos (save £60) We praised the Sonos Era 100 highly in our review, highlighting its spacious, detailed and engaging sound, as well as its stacked feature set. You can snag one now for £60 off, though there is a small chance that a slightly better deal might be just around the corner.

Five stars

This is one of the best prices we've seen on the Sonos Era 100. It was rare that we ever saw the Era range drop by more than around £20, but a combination of time and the Black Friday period are hauling prices down considerably. Were the Era 100 at a mere £20, we'd likely advise you to hold fire for now. At around £60, we're much more confident recommending the five-star smart speaker, as even if levels do drop further, it likely won't be by more than a few extra quid.

Verdict: Strike while the iron is hot

Audio Pro C20

Audio Pro C20 was £450 now £400 at Amazon (save £50)

Being a Bluetooth speaker is just one of the many, many things the superb Audio Pro C20 can do. Wireless streaming, AirPlay 2, a built-in phono stage, HDMI connectivity, Google Cast, optical, RCA line in, a sub out, the list just goes on and on. Oh, and it sounds stunning, too, with space, detail and spirit aplenty.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner

The Audio Pro C20 is one of the newest additions to our pantheon of Award-winning wireless speakers, meaning any price is a good price for the performance provided. We love the C20 for its fantastic sound and breathtaking versatility, and readily concede that a £50 reduction is a tasty saving. As we've seen a similar deal before, though, it's worth waiting a little extra time in case things get even tastier.

Verdict: A good deal, but it could go lower

Apple HomePod (2nd gen)

HomePod deals are, to use a cliché, as rare as hen's teeth. It's strange to see the HomePod 2 or Mini drop by more than a few measly pounds, making this deal a blockbuster bargain that we'd urge you to snap up. We're getting the impression that Apple is finally easing the reins out a little with its precious HomePods and their respective RRPs, but even so, Black Friday is the time to strike.

Verdict: Time to buy

Best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals

JBL Go 4

JBL Go 4 was £45 now £30 at John Lewis (save £15)

Adorable to behold and a joy to listen to, the soap-sized JBL Go 4 is a pocket-sized charmer. Rectifying a few of the niggles from the third-gen model, the new kid on the block offers a super-durable build, improved battery life (around 7 hours) and a sound that goes well beyond what you'd expect for this size and price. £30 for a JBL speaker? No brainer, that.

Lowest price on sand finish (John Lewis exclusive)

Five stars Price check: £34 at Amazon

The JBL Go 4 hasn't been around for long. That said, we've already seen two major price drops, one of around £10 and this stellar deal which ups the ante to take £15 off a pretty dinky RRP. We can't see JBL going lower than this on the Go 4 (slash the price any further and it's practically free), so we wouldn't recommend hanging around for a better bargain.

Verdict: Go for it!

JBL Flip 6

JBL Flip 6 was £130 now £89 at Amazon (save £51)

One of JBL's most popular speakers again justifies its reputation thanks to fantastic sonic clarity, meaty bass and 12 hours of battery life. This isn't quite the lowest we've seen the Flip 6 fall, but it's still an excellent saving on one of our favourite Bluetooth speaker on the market.

Five stars

Good as this deal is, we've witnessed the Flip 6 go even lower. Granted, that was at OnBuy rather than Amazon, but even so, we're holding out hope that the five-star burrito could just drop an extra few pounds (in price, not weight) in the coming days. Keep checking back to find out if you should buy or bide your time on this one, but for now, we'd urge caution.

Verdict: A super saving that could drop even further

Dali Katch G2

Dali Katch G2 was £349 now £299 at Peter Tyson (save £50)

It's finally happened! The Dali Katch G2 was released back in 2022, but prices never fell as they usually do for almost any other rival Bluetooth speaker. Perhaps it's due to its increasing age, perhaps it's down to the Katch not being a current Award-winner anymore, or perhaps Dali was softened by the Black Friday sales. Either way, it's a belting deal on one of our favourite portable speakers of recent times.

We've never, never seen any deal on the Dali Katch G2 before. Dali simply wouldn't give out savings on the five-star Katch until a few weeks ago, resolutely sticking to that static £349 RRP. As they've only just lowered that figure for the first time, don't expect it to sink beyond that any time soon. If you want one, get one.

Verdict: A rare treat. Take advantage while you can

Sony ULT Field 1

Sony ULT Field 1 was £119 now £84 at Amazon (save £35)

We really did like the Sony ULT Field 1 when it arrived earlier this year, and while it's not quite on the level of the JBL Flip 6 for articulation and refinement, we completely understand why many users would prefer it for its detailed, powerful sound and exceptional build quality.

This is a tricky one. Much as we like the Sony ULT Field 1, this price takes it to around the same level as the rival JBL Flip 6, a five-star performer that we've always recommended as the best Bluetooth speaker of its size and price for most would-be users. Our Sony ULT Field 1 versus JBL Flip 6 will help sort out the one from the other, but we'd like the Sony to fall just a smidge further before wholeheartedly recommending it.

Verdict: A good deal, but we'd recommend the JBL Flip 6 instead

JBL Charge 5

JBL Charge 5 was £180 now £130 at Amazon (save £50)

This is one of the lowest prices on the superb, multiple-Award-winning Bluetooth JBL Charge 5, which delivers incredibly enjoyable, balanced and dynamic sound from a compact, portable and rugged speaker. While many of the finishes offered are discounted, the white, pink and red colourways are a touch more expensive. Who wants a pink speaker, anyway?

What Hi-Fi? Award winner 2024

The wonderful Charge 5 is always getting a discount. It's still an Award winner after all this time, so you might be tempted to whack one in your basket and walk away happy. We wouldn't dissuade you from doing so, but we have seen slightly better deals on the Charge 5 than this still-excellent £50-off deal. Just hold your horses and see if something better comes along, and if it doesn't, get one on the official day of Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

Verdict: Tempting, but hold fire for now

