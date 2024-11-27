This Black Friday deal on Bowers & Wilkins' iconic Zeppelin speaker is your stairway to sonic heaven

There are very few speakers that can make an impression quite like the iconic, blimp-shaped Bowers & Wilkin's Zeppelin wireless speaker. It's long been a favourite of ours, and while it may have cost a pretty penny upon release, prices have fallen significantly since that time.

The Zeppelin originally retailed at around £700, but more recently the price has hovered around the £550-600 mark. Now, the Black Friday sales have dropped that price even lower to just £499 at Peter Tyson, which means now could be the time to snap up this unique wireless speaker if you're after something a little different.

Best Black Friday B&W Zeppelin deal

B&W Zeppelin was £699 now £499 at Peter Tyson (save £200)

We usually see the B&W Zeppelin hover around the £550-600 mark, but Black Friday has dragged this price down even more at Amazon. The Zeppelin is far from a lead balloon, living up to its reputation by offering an open, expansive sound presentation alongside agile bass and some serious musical heft. A real crowd-pleaser and worth considering for £200 off. Price check: £539 at Amazon

The B&W Zeppelin is easily one of the coolest-looking wireless speakers on the planet. With that bold, blimp-shaped design and high-quality construction, it's immediately recognisable as one of the most arresting pieces of hi-fi gear you'll ever come across. It's the sort of product that delights even when it's not switched on.

The Zepellin is also a sound to behold, if such a saying exists. We'd ideally like more hi-res support, but overall that large, oval shape goes a long way to delivering a weighty, broad sound that fills rooms without a hint of trouble or strain. Even when you whack up the volume to the upper echelons, the Zeppelin has no problem keeping its composure and avoiding distortion, harshness or any hint of sonic interference.

The Zeppelin isn't badly kitted out with features, either, boasting support from the B&W music app, multi-room functionality (via AirPlay 2) and Alexa voice control. That last one, then, actually makes this a smart speaker, a handy bonus if you don't want to use your remote and want to avoid trudging back and forth to adjust the volume or playback.

Even with newer updates surfacing in recent times, the iconic B&W Zeppelin still looks sublime and sounds superb, making a sonic centrepiece for your living room or kitchen that will certainly stand out. We've got a lot of love for it, and if you pick one up at Peter Tyson at this current deal price, we think you will too.

