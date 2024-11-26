I've combined three superb Sonos Black Friday deals to save you a fortune on this ultimate wireless Dolby Atmos system

It has been an especially good Black Friday week for Sonos fans so far, as multiple speakers and soundbars from the brand have dropped to their lowest-ever prices. Those looking for an entry-level option can snag the Sonos Ray for just £135, or the step-up Beam (Gen 2) is also an absolute bargain at just £335.

However, if you're after the cream of the crop, then the Sonos Arc for £619 at Sevenoaks (a saving of £280) is the way to go. Yes, the Sonos Arc Ultra is now available (and it is a mighty fine soundbar), but it's unsurprisingly still at its full asking price of £999 on account of how new it is.

I've opted for Sevenoaks over Amazon in this instance as, while the Arc is a whole three pence cheaper for the white finish, the black Sonos Arc is currently being listed at £624 on Amazon.

I've paired the Arc with two more exceptional Sonos deals – the Era 300 which is also down to its lowest-ever price of £329 at Sevenoaks, though we'll need a pair for this surround sound setup, which can easily ordered as a pair for £658.

There is also Sonos Sub (Gen 3) which will add some much-needed low-end oomph. It's now only £559 at Sevenoaks (£240 off the launch price) – however, it's worth noting that Sevenoaks is only stocking the Sub in white, though Peter Tyson has the black finish for the same price if you don't mind shopping around.

This basically creates the Sonos Ultimate Immersive Set with Arc; a bundle Sonos used to feature on its site before it was replaced with the Arc Ultra version.

That bundle costs a staggering £2426 (down from £2696) at Sonos, whereas my version comes in at a much lower £1876. While you're not getting the absolute latest flagship 'bar and sub in this bundle, the existing Sonos Arc delivers a five-star, Award-winning sound that isn't far off the newer model, making this an excellent alternative that costs £550 less.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar: was £899 now £619 at Sevenoaks (save £280)

The Sonos Arc is a five-star, Hall of Fame inductee soundbar, which should speak for itself. A benchmark product that we often use to test other soundbars against, you can expect a wide, detailed and immersive sound from a convenient all-in-one soundbar; though you can add a few more components to make it the ultimate wireless surround sound package...

Five stars Sonos Era 300 was £449 now £329 at Sevenoaks (save £120)

Sonos' spatial audio smart speaker has earned its five-star stripes, serving up detailed sound, punchy bass and excellent dynamics. These Dolby Atmos-ready speakers will act as your wireless surround, and you can snag them for their lowest-ever price now. Be warned, you'll need a pair of Era 300s for this setup, so you can either order them separately or as a pair for the same discount.

Order a pair of Sonos Era 300s here for £658

Sonos Sub (Gen 3): was £799, now £599 at Peter Tyson (save £200)

The Sonos Sub (Gen 3) completes this trio and adds some much-needed low-end rumble. We haven't reviewed this edition of the Sub, but if you want a Sonos system then this is practically your only option. There is the newer Sonos Sub 4, though that model is a fair bit pricier at £679.

This trio of Sonos products culminates in a full surround sound setup without the messy wires, without compromising on stellar sound. While we haven't tested the full Immersive set quite yet, we plan to soon, and certainly approve of the Arc soundbar and Era 300 speakers in isolation.

The main benefit of this setup is the Era 300's upward-firing speakers, which will enhance the Dolby Atmos effect with overhead directional sound. The "dynamic, detailed and controlled" sound provided by the Arc is at the heart of the system though, with the support from the Sub (Gen 3) to fill in the low end.

We'd be remiss not to quickly mention the Sonos App; yes, we're well aware it isn't perfect – but the good news is that interacting with the app once you've sent the system up is purely optional as your TV remote can control a majority of the Arc's functions.

If you want a simple, clean and great-sounding solution to make your TV's audio more cinematic, then this Black Friday combo deal (with a combined saving of £720, no less) will be perfect for you.

MORE:

Check out the best Black Friday UK deals: headphones, TVs, speakers and more

As well as the best Black Friday soundbar deals

Read our full Sonos Arc review