The affordable (and adorable) Sonos Ray soundbar drops to its lowest-ever price for Black Friday

Black Friday never disappoints when it comes to soundbar deals, however, it's fair to say that it's the pricey Dolby Atmos models that get most of the love when it comes to major savings. That ends now, as Sonos' entry-level bar has hit its lowest-ever price on Amazon.

The plug-and-play Sonos Ray is now only £135 in white or £140 in black at Amazon, making this bargain 'bar a tempting choice for those who want a simple and effective fix for their TV's mediocre built-in speakers.

The Ray is the entry-level model in Sonos's soundbar range. To keep the price down, Sonos has omitted eARC connectivity, which means no Dolby Atmos. But it does still have multiroom support and AirPlay 2 for wireless playback from an Apple device. There is no Bluetooth though.

It is small enough to sit beneath a gaming monitor or a small TV – of course, if you have a massive OLED TV, you're going to want a bigger soundbar to do it justice. Having said that, the Ray's audio output does seem significantly larger than the soundbar's dimensions suggest.

Dialogue is clear and forthright, and the audio has plenty of texture. In our initial review, we noted a strange buzzing sound in its low end that proved distracting. Thankfully that has since been fixed via a firmware update, and we duly bumped the Ray's score up to four stars.

It also has Sonos's Trueplay technology, which calibrates its sound to your room. All in all, this is a lot of soundbar for £141. But hurry – at time of writing, there were only 13 units left at Amazon, only one left at Peter Tyson, and Richer Sounds was making you call up stores to check stock and order direct from them.

If you are able to spend more, the Sonos Arc and Beam (Gen 2) are also heavily discounted for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Check out all the best soundbar deals via the link below.

