These are the cheap Sony earbuds I'm recommending to my friends this Black Friday

"Oh cool, can you tell me what headphones I should buy? I want a really good pair, what's the best one to get? It has to have really good sound – but I don't want to pay over £50, that's too much."

I have this conversation every time someone finds out I review audio products for a living. Especially headphones.

Normally I sigh at the parameters given and how little they're willing to spend on a really good pair of headphones or earbuds – which are usually upwards of £100 once you add up all the latest tech; not to mention better build quality and better sound simply cost more for the materials and expertise used to tune the performance.

I try to explain all this, but my friends grumble that surely those £20 headphones they saw at HMV (or elsewhere) are good enough and why does that Sony/Bose/Grado/Sennheiser cost so much when <insert budget brand> costs half the price (or even less)?

Well, you're in luck Sandy (not my neighbour's real name), because for once I can heartily recommend a pair of earbuds that's under £50.

Sony has been playing a blinder this Black Friday with superb headphones deals across its range. And while most of team What Hi-Fi? has been eyeing up the excellent deals on the flagship XM4 earbuds and XM5 over-ears, it's the ultra-budget Sony WF-C500 true wireless earbuds that's really got me excited.

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500 was £90 now £49 at Amazon (save £41) (opens in new tab)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth even their non-discounted price. The WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.0, and are available in black, white, orange and mint.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Deal also at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

These are cheap and cheerful Bluetooth earbuds, have no ANC, last for a long 20 hours, come in bright, candy-coloured finishes (minty green and peachy orange) and deliver bona fide great sound quality. And now they're just £49 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

We originally tested them at £89, and that they could sound so good under the £100 mark was admirable. We liked them so much they're our current budget Best Buy winner - no mean feat.

At their new lowest price of £49, they're even more of a steal. Sony brings its considerable expertise in flagship earbuds into a stocking filler of a bud that's hugely appealing – it makes it such an easy thing to recommend to anyone.

See, Sandy (no really, that's not her name) – here are your amazing buds that look good, sound good, fit comfortably and are easy to use. You can even wear them on your daily run. Have I mentioned they're under £50?

MORE:

Here are the best headphones and earbuds deals live right now

Check out all of Sony's headphone deals for Black Friday

Can't afford the Sony XM5? This Sony XM4 Black Friday deal is your next best bet