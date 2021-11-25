19 of the very best Black Friday audio and home cinema deals

The Black Friday deals have begun and there are plenty of audio and home cinema deals on offer, from speakers to soundbars, home theater receivers and headphones.

If you're eager to expand your home entertainment options, we've picked out some of the best deals we've seen so far. And we will be updating this list as we go through Black Friday and across the weekend.

Our round-up includes speakers from B&W, Q Acoustics, B&O and Sonos, a Denon AV receiver, Sony turntable, speaker systems, soundbars, projectors and more.

Sonos Roam £179 Sonos Roam £179 £159 at Sevenoaks (save £20)

In many ways, this is the portable Sonos speaker many wanted. It's battery-powered and has all the usual Sonos streaming smarts, plus Bluetooth of course. There are better-sounding Bluetooth speakers out there for the same money, but this is uniquely Sonos through and through.

B&W 607 S2 Anniversary Edition £449 B&W 607 S2 Anniversary Edition £449 £359 at Richer Sounds

Far from simply being rolled out to capitalise on an anniversary, the B&W 607 S2 are some of the very best standmounters you can buy for the money. Use the code 'BLACK20' at the checkout to get the discounted price.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds £249 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds £249 £179 at Amazon (save £70)

The fantastic five-star true wireless earbuds combine brilliant noise-cancelling tech with natural, dynamic sound. They're worthy challengers to the AirPods Pro – especially now they've dropped to this lowest-seen price at Amazon.

Qobuz Black Friday sale (save up to 80%) Qobuz Black Friday sale (save up to 80%)

The streaming service has massive discounts on numerous albums in its 70-million-strong catalogue across all genres in both hi-res 24-bit and CD 16-bit quality. Classical, jazz and francophone music is especially well represented and your purchases are yours to keep for offline listening with Qobuz or with the audio player of your choosing.

Sony PS-HX500 £449 Sony PS-HX500 £449 £299 at Sevenoaks (save £150)

If you want to archive your vinyl as hi-res digital audio files, this Sony turntable will allow you to do just that. Not only does it boast this useful tech, the PS-HX500 sounds sensational for the money. And it's now available at a new low price at Sevenoaks.

Marantz PM6007 £499 Marantz PM6007 £499 £449 at Richer Sounds (save £50)

The Marantz 6000 Series has allowed the company to have a firm grip on the budget hi-fi market over the past few years, and with the arrival of the PM6007, the amplifier line has been strengthened yet again. Also at Sevenoaks.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

LG OLED55A1 48in OLED TV £999 LG OLED55A1 48in OLED TV £999 £776 at Kingston Technology (save £223)

Pick up LG's entry-level OLED for 2021 at its lowest-ever price. Not one we've tested but expect vibrant colours and deep blacks. There are no HDMI 2.1 sockets but it does still have eARC and ALLM.

£799 Dali Kubik One soundbar £799 £399 (save £400) at Richer Sounds

It's a brilliant premium soundbar with hugely engaging audio and super-stylish good looks. There's no HDMI, which means relying on optical, hi-res USB ports and aptX Bluetooth, but it still managed to be our 2018 award-winner. And now, you'll save what you pay! A huge Black Friday deal on a top 'bar.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £40 Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £40 £19 at Amazon (save £21)

Just want the Echo? This third-gen model might have been superseded but it can do everything you would expect from a smart speaker, including stream music, read the news and weather, take calls and more. At £19 it's just too good to miss.

Nebula Solar Portable projector £600 Nebula Solar Portable projector £600 £420 at Amazon (save £180)

This Full HD projector is the best portable model we've tested to date. With built-in speakers, an Android TV app platform and three-hour battery life, it's an excellent way to enjoy a big-screen film anywhere round the house, the garden and wherever else you want go.

Image Denon AVC-A110 AV Amplifier £5500 £4400 at Sevenoaks (save £1100) This stylish silver graphite amp has 13.2-channels and all the next-gen tech you'd expect with 8K/60Hz pass-through and upscaling, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, DTS:X Pro, IMAX Enhanced and Auro-3D. Gaming features like Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Quick Frame Transport (QFT) are on board too, and if you decide to take a peek under the hood you'll find a chic all-black interior. No wonder the company has described it as "one of the most special AV amplifiers Denon has ever produced”.

Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 system £1446 Q Acoustics 3050i 5.1 system £1446 £999 at Sevenoaks The energy and exuberance of this package is infectious, without being fatiguing, and those qualities are complemented by a great deal of maturity and insight. If you’re looking for a floor-standing speaker package to kick-start an entry-level AV system then this is a deal to snap up.

B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) £200 B&O Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) £200 £160 (save £40) at Amazon

Bang & Olufsen isn't often involved in sales events. So is this speaker a rare miss? Not at all. The Beosound A1 (2nd Gen) delivers a pleasing yet authoritative performance that you'd be happy listening to all day. Throw in its classy design plus the bonus of Alexa, and you're looking at a top Bluetooth speaker – now with a rare £40 off!

LG SP11RA £1499 LG SP11RA £1499 £999 at Hughes (save £500)

This 2021 flagship soundbar is surprisingly agile, with a detailed top end and easy-going character. It’s not got the most robust low end but it does offer an even and immersive listening experience with a tech spec that is one of the most comprehensive and future-proofed available.

Q Acoustics 3030i £330 Q Acoustics 3030i £330 £239 at Sevenoaks (save £91)

The 3030is are yet another excellent speaker from Q Acoustics. Want insightful speakers with a good dose of bass heft and authority? These deserve a place on the shortlist.(stands not included) Five stars

Marantz PM7000N streaming system £1099 Marantz PM7000N streaming system £1099 £899 at Sevenoaks

A £210 saving on a 2020 & 2021 What Hi-Fi? Awards winner is not to be sniffed at, and this Marantz is a really special piece of kit. It's a practical, well-furnished just-add-speakers streaming system that really impressed us with its entertaining performance.

Sonos Beam Soundbar Award winner Sonos Beam Gen 1 £399 £349 (save £50) at Richer Sounds

One of the best performance-per-pound products Sonos has produced to date, the Beam is a blinding little soundbar that is musically capable of doubling up as your go-to wireless speaker. Five stars, What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Panasonic DMP-BDT180EB £100 Panasonic DMP-BDT180EB £100 £79 at John Lewis

Vibrant colours, oodles of detail and a great sound? Sign us up! This cheap Panasonic HD Blu-ray player is a bargain at less than £70 and rock bottom for a disc spinner.