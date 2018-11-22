This is the UK's best Samsung Galaxy S9 Black Friday deal

’Tis the season to snap every Christmas light and festive lunch in sight - and what better smartphone to do that on than one of our current favourites, the Samsung Galaxy S9… especially now that it’s heavily discounted for Black Friday.
Indeed, if these Black Friday deals aren’t enough to warrant a new smartphone contract or turn an iPhone loyal to the Android side, we don’t know what is...
First off, Mobiles.co.uk has slashed £50 off the Samsung S9 upfront price with a two-year EE tariff that gets you 4GB data and unlimited calls and texts for £19 a month. It's now only £150, down from £199, then. That makes the total cost over the two years only £606 - the lowest we've ever seen for 4GB data on the Samsung S9.
To get it, simply apply our exclusive TECH49 discount code at checkout.
The catch? Mobiles.co.uk says there's only limited stock, so if you're interested in this great deal you better act quickly.
EXCLUSIVE Samsung Galaxy S9 | EE |
£200 £150 upfront with TECH49 code | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £19pm There's never been a better time to take out a two-year contract on the Samsung S9, which is now the cheapest we've seen it thanks to the Black Friday discount. Just remember to apply the code TECH49 at the checkout to get it. View Deal
And that's not the only great Samsung S9 deal floating around.
Thanks to a new discount code provided by Mobiles.co.uk, there’s now £15 off the upfront price when committing to Vodafone’s £23/month tariff, which offers 4GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts. You simply have to use the code OMD15 at the checkout, bringing it down from £85 to just £69.99.
So if you'd rather spend a little more each month to pay less upfront, this could be the deal for you. This fantastic deal makes the two-year contract price for the Samsung S9 just £621.99.
Samsung Galaxy S9 | Vodafone |
£84.99 £69.99 upfront with OMD15 code | 4GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm
If you don't mind paying a little extra each month, you can pay less upfront to get this two-year 4GB tariff on Vodafone. Just remember to apply the code OMD15 at the checkout to get it.View Deal
Not well-versed in Samsung’s 2018 flagship handset? In our five-star review, we praised its superb screen, operation, design and dual-aperture camera, calling it ‘one of the best Android phones this year’ and ‘one of the best designed smartphones you can buy’.
Its audio performance may not be the last word in timing and organisation (the iPhone X takes it for overall sound quality) but the S9 is certainly still a king of video, and offers a smattering of improvements – new camera tech, faster processor, better speakers, and overall improved experience – to leave its S8 predecessor in the dust.
