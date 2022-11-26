15 best Black Friday speaker and headphone deals under £100

Black Friday isn't over yet: the bigger deals have already gone live, but everything still feels... well, expensive. So you might feel a bit deflated if you were hunting for a really good, affordable deal this year.

Fear not, because we've rounded up the very best deals that are all under £100. That's right, these are all real-world affordable prices for excellent products – from five-star Bluetooth speakers and 4K TV sticks to What Hi-Fi? Award-winning DACs, hi-fi headphones and wireless earbuds. And they all cost less than £100. Promise.

Some products are even under £50 – which makes finding a proper bargain easy to do if you just scroll down our list of the 15 best Black Friday audio deals live right now. Go on, grab a real deal while you can.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) was £40 now £17 at Amazon (save £23) (opens in new tab)

This Echo Dot is still a fantastic buy at this price. Sound quality is good considering the size of the device, plus it of course gives you the Alexa voice assistant. No wonder it's Amazon most popular smart speaker. Five stars

(opens in new tab) JBL GO 3 (black) was £35 now £30 at O2 (save £5) (opens in new tab)

Although it launched at £30, the popularity of JBL's cute little soap-on-a-rope beauty saw it go up to £35 – unless you head to O2, where the black finish has received a slight discount. Hurrah!

(opens in new tab) Earfun Air was £60 now £32 at Amazon (save £28) (opens in new tab)

The cheapest true wireless earbuds we can heartily recommend, these five-star Earfuns do the basics right – and are £20 off their RRP if you click the coupon code box at Amazon. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Chromecast with Google TV 4K was £60 now £40 at Google (save £20) (opens in new tab)

Google's Chromecast is a user-friendly, featured-packed media streamer with all the apps you already know and love. Whatever you want to watch, you can do with Chromecast. Plus, you'll get a great 4K HDR picture, and Dolby Vision and Atmos support.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser HD 250BT was £60 now £46.95 at Amazon (save £13) (opens in new tab)

While these superb budget wireless on-ears were even cheaper on actual Black Friday, they're still on a discount. Don't expect luxury flourishes, they nail the basics. They sound great for the money and have Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX Low Latency support, a 25-hour battery life, plus app support that brings EQ customisation onboard. What Hi-Fi? Award winner

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-C500 was £90 now £49 at Amazon (save £41) (opens in new tab)

Boasting impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail and insight, these comfortable, sporty earbuds are well worth even their non-discounted price. The WF-C500 feature 20 hours of battery life, IPX4 splash resistance and Bluetooth 5.0, and are available in black, white, orange and mint.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

Deal also at John Lewis (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ was £120 now £50 at Amazon (save £70) (opens in new tab) This top pair of budget true wireless earbuds delivers one of the most detailed sound performance we’ve heard at this price point, combined with a huge 45-hour battery and decent app features. No noise-cancelling, however. Five stars

(opens in new tab) JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth speaker was £120 now £75 at Amazon (save £45) (opens in new tab)

Small, pocketable and perfect for your travels, the Flip 5 is a superb little Bluetooth speaker, with 12 hours of battery life and brilliant sound quality. There are plenty of JBL speakers on great discounts right now, including the newer Flip 6, bigger Charge 5 and Xtreme 2, but this is the cheapest one right now. Five stars

(opens in new tab) AudioQuest DragonFly Black was £99 now £79 at Sevenoaks (save £20) (opens in new tab)

Better sound doesn't come smaller or cheaper than this USB DAC. We love the way the logo lights up with different colours to show sample rate - a trait found on all DragonFly DACs. Use it instead of the headphone output on your computer for an immediate musical boost. It supports hi-res tracks up to 24-bit/192kHz, too. Now at lowest-ever price of £79. Five stars

(opens in new tab) Lenco L-85 was £119 now £80 at Robert Dyas (save £39) (opens in new tab)

This is the cheapest deal we've seen on this plug-and-play deck that's perfect for vinyl beginners. Easy to use, you can rip vinyl to MP3s using USB, and it has a built-in phono stage. It's a surprisingly balanced and likeable sound, too, especially with vocals. Likely the cheapest good turntable price you'll see all year.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) 32GB was £150 now £80 at Amazon (save £70) (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)This five-star tablet offers lots of HD screen for the money and puts in a strong audio and video performance. The deal applies to the latest-model, ad-supported Fire HD 10 with 32GB of storage. Still on sale for Black Friday 2022.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic RZ-S500W was £150 now £85 at Amazon (save £65) (opens in new tab)

Panasonic's excellent noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds offer the kind of features and good sound quality that are very rare at this price. A former Award-winner, they are once again on offer for Black Friday 2022.

Five stars

(opens in new tab) Apple HomePod Mini was £99 now £89 at John Lewis (save £10) (opens in new tab)

Truth be told, the HomePod Mini has been seen at this £89 price for a while at other retailers, but it's still such great value and makes an excellent smart speaker even more tempting. This John Lewis deal applies to more colours than other retailers, too: Yellow, Blue, Orange, White.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

(opens in new tab) Marshall Emberton was £150 now £90 at John Lewis (save £60) (opens in new tab)

We've not tested this Bluetooth speaker from Marshall, but it's worth a look in at this discounted price. It's ultra-portable, IPX7 waterproof, and has a meaty 20-hour battery life. Marshall's typically rock aesthetics appeal, although we tend to find the speakers a bit on the boomy side. This £90 deal applies to all finishes: Black, Cream, Black & Brass.

(opens in new tab) Grado SR80x was £129 now £99 at Richer Sounds (save £30) (opens in new tab)

Coming in just under £100 for the first time, these dynamically fluid and open-backed headphones are best suited for at-home listening. At this money, the SR80x remains the finest model in their class and pair up beautifully with your hi-fi kit. A genuine Black Friday deal for the audio lover. Five stars

