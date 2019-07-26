The Apple iPad Air is now cheaper than on Amazon Prime Day

Apple savings are normally tough to find, especially on its most popular products. But Amazon Prime Day did see a small, but still appealing discount on the 2019 Apple iPad Air, where the price was reduced from £479 to £459.

Alas, Prime Day has been and gone, but the good news is not only is a discount still available, Amazon has knocked off another fiver, bringing the price of the 64GB wi-fi version (in Gold or Space Grey) down to £454.

Given it's the very latest generation iPad Air, complete with True Tone Retina display, A12 Bionic chip, and Touch ID fingerprint sensor, you'll be getting a premium tablet experience that's tough to beat.

Also, if you're willing to wait between one and two months for delivery, you can get a further £6 off the Silver iPad Air which has been reduced to £448.

Tempted? You can head straight to the deal through the link below.