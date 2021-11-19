The 5-star Samsung QN95A is down to its lowest ever price ahead of Black Friday

The Samsung QE65QN95A represents the firm's inaugural stab at a Mini LED-powered Neo QLED set, but don't let that put you off – this TV is the real deal. We gave it an emphatic five stars and called it "a force to be reckoned with, and the greatest threat yet to the dominance of OLED".

Huge words, and we stand by them. Fancy getting your hands on one for the lowest price we've ever seen? It is, after all, one of the best TVs of 2021 – and now will you look at that Black Friday discount!

Today, (and for the next 10 days only) you can snap one up for a whopping £200 off the RRP, meaning a price drop to just £1699 at Amazon.

Samsung Neo QLED 65" 4K TV £1899 Samsung Neo QLED 65" 4K TV £1899 £1699 (save £200) at Amazon – limited time deal

This deal is live for just 10 days (it finishes on 29th, aka Cyber Monday) and represents the lowest price we've ever seen for this five-star bobby-dazzler of a 4K TV from Samsung. The £200-off saving means 11% stays in your wallet, and you can pay in three installments, too. TVs this well-reviewed don't often see discounts. Highly recommended.

This 2021 Samsung TV features Mini LED tech combined with the company's existing Quantum Dot technology. The result? Stunning performance. The overall contrast on offer here is immense. The QN95A combines near-OLED black levels with crisp white highlights and beautifully vibrant colours, all while retaining an effortless sense of naturalism.

A full set of next-gen HDMI sockets and support for VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) makes the QN95A a great choice for gamers too. Throw in Tizen, aka the most popular smart TV platform in Europe, and you have a near-perfect home entertainment package. The only thing missing from an otherwise flawless spec-sheet is Dolby Vision (but here, Samsung offers its own rival, HDR10+).

The QN95A may not be quite as slim as some OLED sets (even with the power and ports housed in the new redesigned One Connect box), but with a thickness of just 2.6cm (down from the 3.5cm of last year’s Q95T) it's hardly unwieldy. Essentially, the combination of sleek design and exceptional picture is hard to beat. It really is one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy right now – and with this early Black Friday discount, it's even better.

