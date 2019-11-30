Sony 4K Blu-ray player now half price: £199 in Amazon's Cyber Monday sales

"Great detail, superb sound quality, vibrant colours, nice build... Sony’s first 4K Blu-ray player sets a new benchmark for the money". That's what we said on reviewing the Sony UBP-X800 Blue-ray player.

Now, thanks to Amazon's Cyber Monday deals, the aforementioned money is vastly reduced. For a mere £199 outlay, you could soon be taking requests and busily cueing up the 4K Blu-rays over the Holiday season.

Sony UBP-X800 Blu-ray player £400 £199

Any Sony product reduced by 50% makes us sit up and pay attention. But this is a stone cold, five star product, with a £200 saving. Whatever Amazon calls it (Black Friday or it's sibling Cyber Monday) we call it a top deal. View Deal

Under review, we said "Sony can rest easy, the UBP-X800 is a definite success."

There's HDR10 support and the remote is well-sized with buttons that feel nice. There's a dedicated Netflix button and a ‘Net Service’ button which takes you to the last used app. It means that non-Netflix subscribers have a button for their most used streaming service too.

There's no Dolby Vision support, but there is SACD playback.

If you’re in the market for a quality 4K Blu-ray player, this is the one we’d recommend – especially at this heavily discounted rate. It’s got a crisp, detailed, and colourful image, sounds great, and is simple to use.

The X800 has certainly met Sony’s high standard – and set a high standard for its competition. Now, it also presents one of the best early Amazon Cyber Monday deals we've seen.

