Save £2000 on LG OLED TVs in the John Lewis Black Friday sale

You can save big on LG and Sony OLED TVs in this year’s Black Friday sale at John Lewis, and their deals are now live.

The biggest savings are as part of the retailer’s LGG OLED deals, with some TVs marked down by £2000. The South Korean manufacturer picked up two What Hi-Fi? Awards this year for its OLED models, including a Product of the Year gong for the OLED55C9PLA.

They’re generally strong across the board so, even if we can’t vouch specifically for sizes and models we’ve yet to put through our notoriously thorough tests, you’re usually in good hands with this multi-Award-winning range.

There are four-figure savings to be had in John Lewis’s Sony deals, too; this is another company that picked up a prestigious What Hi-Fi? TV Award in 2019, for its KD-49XG9005 set. The savings here are on Sony’s OLED sets, which don’t always match LG for picture quality, but offer some of the best native sound around.

And the big discounts don’t stop there, with up to £300 slashed from the price of some Panasonic sets. Yet again, these Panasonic deals are on OLED TVs, so you’re sure to have plenty of options should you be coveting that particular TV technology this Black Friday.

This isn’t it for either TV deals or John Lewis’s sale this Black Friday, so keep your eyes peeled over the next couple of weeks as we gear up for probably the biggest shopping period of the year.