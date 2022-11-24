Save over £100 on the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker this Black Friday

JBL has plenty of good Black Friday deals across its portable Bluetooth speakers range right now, but this is the best so far: a whopping £115 off the five-star JBL Xtreme 2. We tested this model back in 2019 and even with a newer model now out (Xtreme 3, also five stars), the Xtreme 2 remains a fantastic option if you want big, pleasing sound from a portable wireless speaker.

A rugged boombox with 15 hours of playtime, this Xtreme 2 manages to pack in impressively measured detail, clear mids and crisp treble alongside deep yet controlled bass. Snap it up at its lowest-ever price right now in green, blue and gun metal finishes.

JBL has form in making wonderfully durable, weather-proof Bluetooth speakers that are nicely portable - in various sizes and shapes. Even for a hefty boombox speaker like the JBL Xtreme 2, it's just about portable enough to chuck into your backpack. You also get a carry strap in this deal – perfect for taking your tunes with you wherever you are.

Every inch of the Xtreme 2 screams ‘big bass’, but the sound is far more measured and refined. Basslines are deep, but controlled and balanced, meshing perfectly with clear mids and crisp treble. You also get a decent 15-hour battery life, can use it as a powerbank for your smartphone, and will survive dunks in 1.5m of water thanks to IPX7 rating. There's no multi-room, voice control or any fancy features – this is a straightforward, easy-to-use Bluetooth speaker.

There are plenty of other JBL speakers on sale right now this Black Friday, but this Xtreme 2 is one of the biggest savings you can make with £115 off the RRP (opens in new tab).

And if you're after more deals, check out our live blogs where we'll be highlighting the best headphones discounts, TV deals and audio savings as we see them.

