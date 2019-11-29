Save 60% on this Bowers & Wilkins Black Friday headphones special

Strap yourself in, we've got a Bowers & Wilkins Black Friday headphones deal with 60 percent off the original retail price. You can pick up a pair of B&W P5 wireless headphones for just £129.

Head over to Sevenoaks and you'll find these previous What Hi-Fi? Award-winners with £100 slashed off an already discounted RRP. When we reviewed the aptx Bluetooth-powered P5s, back in 2016, they retailed at £330 but the beauty of audio, of course, is that good sound doesn't get old.

Bowers & Wilkins P5 wireless £330 £129 at Sevenoaks

Premium build, Bluetooth headphones with 17 hours of battery life and excellent sound - there's very little not to like about these gorgeous headphones. There are more modern B&W headphones with aptX HD but not at this price.View Deal

The B&W P5 wireless headphones come fitted with a set of 40mm drivers with suspended diaphragms like conventional loudspeakers.

The aptX technology offers a compressed, 'CD-like' quality of 16-bit/44.1kHz rates but if you'd rather avoid compressed wireless transmission, or if you're out of juice, you'll find a hidden 3.5mm socket underneath one of the soft leather earpads.

The P5 wireless charge by micro USB. A cable is included.

Of course, if you'd rather spend the big bucks and go for aptX HD Bluetooth for 24-bit/48kHz, then take a look at the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 or the 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM3 which are down to £229 for Black Friday.

