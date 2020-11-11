Black Friday deals on Roku TV streaming sticks start from just £18

Want to add Netflix, Disney Plus and a whole host of video streaming services to your TV(s) but don't have an awful lot of cash to splash right now? Roku – and these splendid Black Friday deals – can help.

One of the easiest 21st-century recommendations to give anyone whose TV is missing the latest streaming video apps is to invest in a cheap video streaming stick. Roku's three streaming sticks – the Roku Express, Roku Premiere and Roku Streaming Stick+ – are soon to go on sale at Amazon, Argos and Curry’s PC World.

From the 18th November until the 1st December, the Roku Premiere (RRP £40) can be snapped up for £28; the Roku Express will be just £18 down from £30; and the Roku Streaming Stick+ will drop from £50 to just £35.

That's not all, either. The all-new Roku Streambar is also getting the Black Friday treatment. From 25th November until 1st December, you can snap up the all-new streamer-come-soundbar and level up your TV for just £100.

Roku Express HD streaming stick £30 £18

If you've got a non-smart TV that sits in a bedroom, or even a smart TV with fewer apps than you'd like, plug this into one of its HDMI ports and get the job done without having to buy a whole new TV. It supports HD 1080p playback with Dolby and DTS audio.View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K HDR stick + voice remote £50 £35

If you'd love to add Roku's now famous voice remote to the equation, you can add it to the 4K HDR picture here for a nominal fee. We called it "an excellent all-rounder of a video streamer" in our five-star review.View Deal

Roku Streambar streaming soundbar £130 £100

Staying true to form, Roku's new product is a one-box solution that's designed to be plugged in to your TV's HDMI port with minimal fuss – only this one has sound at its core with its soundbar form.View Deal

Roku TV offers access to several subscription services, including but not limited to Amazon Video, BBC Sounds, Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus, Now TV, Hulu, Showtime, Sling TV, HBO Go/Now, CBS All Access and WatchESPN. Of course, you'll need to subscribe to any service you want to watch; Roku – much like Amazon Fire and Apple TV – is simply a gateway to these streaming services. But the choice is impressive – and at this price any of these Roku deals are well worth a second look.

Since April of this year, owning a Roku streaming stick means access to over 10,000 films and TV episodes on The Roku Channel for free, too.

The Roku Express is the most affordable streaming stick, offering the full Roku OS experience with all the apps, and supporting HD 1080p playback with Dolby and DTS audio.

The Premiere expands upon that feature list with support for 4K and HDR content, while the Streaming Stick+ gives 4K HDR content and a voice-controlled remote.

The Streambar is billed as "a two-in-one entertainment upgrade that adds 4K HDR streaming and cinematic sound to any TV". Essentially, it's a streaming stick and soundbar combined, and at 35cm long and 6cm high it is sort of... planter-shaped. You simply plug it into your TV's HDMI port. It comes with a voice remote too, and Bluetooth – so you can also stream music from your phone to it.

Got a non-smart TV in the guest bedroom and tentatively considering having the in-laws over for Christmas (lockdown rules permitting)? At these prices, it's a problem easily solved...

