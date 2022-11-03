Quick! Beats Fit Pro price drops to under $150 with this early Black Friday deal

Need a new pair of earbuds to take to the gym? Well, you're in luck, because the Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds are on sale for a massive 28% off for just $145 over at Woot (opens in new tab), an Amazon subsidiary.

When we reviewed the Beats Fit Pro at What Hi-Fi?, we gave these buds four-stars in our official review, complementing their lively sound, comfortable fit, ease of use, and robust iOS and Android support.

Beats Fit Pro Woot deal

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro: $199.95 $144.95 at Woot (save $55) (opens in new tab)

The Beats Fit Pro is a great choice if you're looking for a pair of workout-friendly buds, bringing strong audio quality, a comfy and secure fit, and seamless ease of use to the table. Get yours for 28% off if you act fast.

If you're in the market for a new pair of buds, Beats can often be a reliable pick, with many of the brand's headphones earning four-star reviews from us at What Hi-Fi?, and these Beats Fit Pro earbuds are no different, especially if you're looking for a pair to bring to the gym.

The Beats Fit Pro are comfortable, which is great, but most importantly, they offer up a secure fit, too. But you'll also get a host of features like fantastic iOS and Android support, a strong user experience, and even active noise-canceling.

What's more is that the Beats Fit Pro sounds great. Thanks to Apple's H1 chip that powers them, noise-canceling works well, there's support for spatial audio, and audio quality is generally strong. Vocals are clear and detailed, the presentation is punchy and dynamic, without obscuring detail or feeling like the bass is taking over.

If you're in the market for a stylish pair of earbuds that will work with whatever device you've got, the Beats Fit Pro are a great choice of buds to take with you on your next trip to the gym or wherever else. And at 28% off, it's hard to say no.

